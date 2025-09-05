Kyiv Dismisses Putin's Invitation for Talks in Moscow: 'This is Not Serious'

Ukraine considers Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow as not serious. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Heorhiy Tykhyi, as reported by RBC-Ukraine.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hnapel, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Kyiv

“For us, this [invitation for talks in Moscow] is a sign of Putin’s unwillingness to meet. The proposal has been unserious from the start,” the diplomat said.

Tykhyi added that Kyiv will continue to inform Ukraine’s foreign partners, including the United States, that Moscow is refusing negotiations.

Putin’s Invitation at Trump’s Request

Earlier, Putin invited Zelensky to Moscow for a meeting at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump. The conversation at the highest level should be well-prepared and lead to positive results, he emphasized.

In response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga stated that a meeting between the leaders of the two countries could take place in Austria, the Vatican, Switzerland, Turkey, or countries in the Persian Gulf.