Trump Administration Refuses to Hand Over 26 Million Condoms and HIV Drugs to Belgium

The United States has blocked the transfer of humanitarian medical supplies to Belgium, including 26 million condoms, millions of contraceptive pills, and 50,000 doses of HIV prevention drugs, with a total value of nearly $10 million. The decision follows the shutdown of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), as reported by Het Nieuwsblad.
According to the Belgian outlet, the administration of President Donald Trump ordered the halt, leaving a large shipment of humanitarian aid stranded in a warehouse in the Belgian city of Geel. These supplies were originally intended for international aid programs, but after USAID’s closure, their distribution has become impossible.
While Washington remains open to transferring the medical supplies, officials have made it clear that this would only happen on a paid basis. For humanitarian organizations, such a demand is not feasible, as their operations rely on donations and free distribution.
The entire shipment now faces the possibility of destruction if a solution is not found. According to estimates, disposing of the medical supplies would cost the US government approximately $145,000, adding another financial burden on top of the blocked aid.
The blocked supplies were expected to support international programs aimed at reducing HIV transmission and promoting reproductive health in vulnerable communities. Humanitarian groups have warned that the decision could significantly disrupt prevention efforts and leave at-risk populations without essential resources.
