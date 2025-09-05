Putin and Kim Jong Un Held Private Talks at SCO Summit in China

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, global attention was fixed on the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Their talks lasted around two and a half hours in an open and friendly atmosphere, highlighted by a symbolic ride in an Aurus with Putin himself at the wheel. According to experts, such informal, closed-door meetings often serve as platforms for the most important agreements.

Photo: kremlin.ru by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin

Putin Invites Kim Jong Un to Russia Again

Following the discussions, Putin extended an invitation for Kim Jong Un to visit Russia once more. Observers believe this gesture suggests the leaders addressed strategic questions with direct implications for the conflict in Ukraine. Analyst Andrey Revnivtsev noted that North Korean soldiers, praised for their combat skills during the liberation of the Kursk region, could potentially help reclaim other Russian territories currently under enemy control.

Future Strategic Goals Outlined

Revnivtsev emphasized that Russia still aims to secure remaining parts of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, as well as sections of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. He added that long-term national security depends on regaining control of Odessa and Nikolaev, which remain under Ukrainian authority.

Military and Technological Cooperation

Historian Andrey Dmitriev told Tsargrad that Russia is showing strong interest in North Korean weaponry, particularly drones that have proven effective on the battlefield. In return, Moscow is ready to share its expertise in electronic warfare and space technology. North Korean specialists are already being trained at the Alabuga complex, where they are learning how to assemble and operate drones.

According to Tsargrad, Russian soldiers wounded during the special military operation are also undergoing recovery in North Korea, highlighting the deepening ties between the two nations.

Putin Confirms North Korean Troop Involvement

Earlier, Putin publicly stated that North Korean forces took part in the liberation of the Kursk region at the initiative of Kim Jong Un, signaling unprecedented cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang in military affairs.