World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine Considers 'Korean Scenario' for Conflict Resolution

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that a temporary freeze of the Ukraine conflict, akin to the post-Korean War arrangement, could provide Kyiv with strategic advantages while ensuring security guarantees from Western allies.

Ukraine
Photo: unsplash.com by Marjan Blan is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ukraine

In an interview with the French magazine Le Point, he explained that all options should be considered and emphasized the role of key allies, particularly the United States, in supporting such a framework.

Security Guarantees Similar to South Korea

Zelensky highlighted that the main security guarantor for South Korea is U.S. military support, including air defense systems like the Patriot missile batteries. He suggested that Ukraine could seek similar guarantees to ensure its national defense while considering a temporary cessation of hostilities.

Understanding the ‘Korean Scenario’

The term refers to the armistice that ended active hostilities between South Korea and North Korea from 1950–1953. The agreement established a demarcation line along the 38th parallel and created a two-kilometer-wide demilitarized zone, though no formal peace treaty was ever signed. Both Koreas later used this armistice to maintain territorial claims across the peninsula.

Adaptation for Ukraine

Zelensky noted that a full replication of the Korean model is impossible due to the differences in territory and population between Russia and North Korea. For Ukraine, he emphasized that unity with Western partners, especially Washington, and maintaining the operational potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are the main security guarantees. “European guarantees alone may not suffice. We need a union between Europe and the United States,” Zelensky stated.

Political Considerations and Consultations

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak indicated that the “Korean scenario” could be a realistic option. Kyiv is currently consulting with European leaders on the matter, though final decisions rest with President Zelensky.

Economic Development Lessons from South Korea

President Zelensky also referenced South Korea’s post-war economic success as a model for Ukraine, praising Seoul’s rapid advancements in technology and economic development. He described South Korea’s achievements as an example of value-driven progress, highlighting the importance of focusing on the well-being of the people.

Western Analysts’ Perspective

Mark Brolin, a journalist for The Telegraph, suggested that a temporary freeze modeled on Korea could allow Ukraine to reclaim lost territories in the future. He described the “Korean scenario” as a strategic way to buy time without constituting a surrender, preserving Kyiv’s territorial claims and the potential to resume conflict if necessary.

Russia’s Response

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously addressed the idea of freezing the conflict along current front lines, citing the depletion of Ukrainian forces and warning that such a pause could enable Kyiv to restore combat capabilities. However, on February 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejected the notion of freezing the conflict, stating that Moscow would not take such a step, as it contradicts the Russian Constitution.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Hitchcock Star Kim Novak Stuns and Frightens Fans at Golden Lion Ceremony
Society
Hitchcock Star Kim Novak Stuns and Frightens Fans at Golden Lion Ceremony
Rare 'Tsunami Cloud' Stuns Residents of Khabarovsk
Society
Rare 'Tsunami Cloud' Stuns Residents of Khabarovsk
Russia Fortifies Wrangel Island in Arctic, Just 300 Miles from Alaska
World
Russia Fortifies Wrangel Island in Arctic, Just 300 Miles from Alaska
Popular
Russian Su-27 Forces US F-15 Away from Tu-22M3 Bomber in Viral Video

A Russian Su-27 fighter forced a US F-15 to retreat from a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber in a dramatic encounter captured on video by the bomber’s crew

Russian Su-27 Forces US F-15 Away from Tu-22M3 Bomber in Viral Video
China Unveils DF-61 and DF-31BJ ICBMs at Beijing Parade
China Unveils DF-61 and DF-31BJ ICBMs at Beijing Parade
Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline Becomes Real Challenge for Washington
Empire Without Conscience: How America Became the World’s Executioner
Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi: What is the secret behind the avalanche of recognitions of the State of Palestine? Amyra El-Khalili Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline Becomes Real Challenge for Washington Oleg Artyukov Putin Sums up Results of His Visit to China Andrey Mihayloff
Former Polish President Duda: Kyiv Wanted NATO to Fight Shoulder-to-Shoulder Against Russia
At Beijing WWII Parade, Putin and Aliyev Share a Frosty Handshake
Putin on Ukraine, the US, and China: Key Takeaways from His Beijing Press Conference
Putin on Ukraine, the US, and China: Key Takeaways from His Beijing Press Conference
Last materials
Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi: What is the secret behind the avalanche of recognitions of the State of Palestine?
Legendary Italian Designer Giorgio Armani Dies
Expert Reveals Simple Habit That Dramatically Improves Health
India Seeks Additional Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems After Success Against Pakistan
Largest Patriot Missile Deal in History: $9.8 Billion Contract Signed with Lockheed Martin
Russia Fortifies Wrangel Island in Arctic, Just 300 Miles from Alaska
Rare 'Tsunami Cloud' Stuns Residents of Khabarovsk
Russian Man Found in Pool of Blood at Burning Man Festival in Nevada
Why Russians Prefer Old Foreign Cars Over New Ladas
Eco-Friendly Way to Clean a Kitchen Hood Without Chemicals
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.