Legendary Italian Designer Giorgio Armani Dies

Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91, leaving behind a legacy that transformed the global fashion industry.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bruno Cordioli from Milano, Italy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Giorgio Armani - Vogue Fashion's Night Out Sept.10 2009 MILANO (3908028844)

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," his company said.

The designer’s funeral chapel in Milan will be open to visitors from Saturday, September 6, to Sunday, September 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

According to Armani Group, “Mr. Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and partners, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Tireless, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, its collections, and its numerous ongoing projects.”

Giorgio Armani was born in Piacenza, Italy, in 1934. After completing military service, he joined Milan’s prestigious department store Rinascente as a window dresser and sales consultant.

On July 24, 1975, he founded the eponymous brand Giorgio Armani with its headquarters in Venice, which would go on to become one of the most influential fashion houses in the world.

Giorgio Armani: Legacy and Iconic Contributions