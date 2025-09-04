World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
India Seeks Additional Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems After Success Against Pakistan

India has reportedly begun negotiations with Russia to purchase additional S-400 air defense systems after their successful combat use against Pakistan earlier this year.

BAZ-6909-022 for the S-400-01 system
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vitaly V. Kuzmin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
BAZ-6909-022 for the S-400-01 system

According to Military Watch Magazine (MWM), the Ministry of Defence of India has entered discussions with Moscow regarding the purchase of additional long-range S-400 Triumf missile defense systems. The talks follow the system’s first confirmed combat use during the air clashes with the Pakistan Air Force from May 7 to 10.

The publication reports that the primary motivation for expanding procurement was India’s strong satisfaction with the S-400’s performance. During the brief but intense conflict, the Russian-made system reportedly downed six Pakistani aircraft, demonstrating its combat effectiveness.

Comparison with French Rafale Fighters

MWM notes that the S-400 is one of two key acquisitions recently made by India’s armed forces. The other, the French-built Rafale fighter jet, has been widely criticized as less effective in combat scenarios against Pakistan, in contrast to the decisive impact of the Russian defense system.

Back in August, MWM cited Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, head of the Indian Air Force, who described the Russian-made system as a “game-changer” in the military balance between New Delhi and Islamabad. Singh emphasized that the S-400 significantly shifted the dynamics of air combat in India’s favor.

With negotiations underway, analysts suggest India’s decision to deepen reliance on Russian technology reflects both operational necessity and a strategic choice to secure dominance in South Asian airspace.

S-400 combat firing at Ashuluk training ground
