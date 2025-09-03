Putin on Ukraine, the US, and China: Key Takeaways from His Beijing Press Conference

President Vladimir Putin held a wide-ranging press conference following his four-day visit to China, addressing the conflict in Ukraine, relations with the United States, and the strengthening of ties with Beijing.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Presidential Executive Office of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin shaking hands

Invitation to Zelensky and Ukraine’s Military Situation

Putin said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could visit Moscow if he wished to meet in person. “Donald asked me, if possible, to hold such a meeting. If Zelensky is ready to come to Moscow, the meeting will take place,” he stated.

He emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine should not be tied to territorial concessions: “This has nothing to do with exchanges, much less with exchanges of territory.”

Putin also asserted that Ukraine’s military is no longer capable of launching large-scale offensive operations, only holding its current positions. He described Kyiv’s practice of moving its most combat-ready units from one troubled sector to another as evidence of weakness, while cautioning Russian forces against complacency.

Reaction to Western Leaders and Peace Prospects

Responding to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who called him “the most serious war criminal of our time,” Putin dismissed the remark as an attempt to deflect responsibility from Germany and the West for the conflict, which he said began in 2014 with their involvement.

He recalled that in 2022 Russia offered Ukraine a troop withdrawal to quickly end hostilities, which initially met no outright rejection. According to him, Western partners then pushed Russia to pull back from Kyiv, but later declared that the war would continue until one side was destroyed. “It was said quite openly, though in more blunt terms, almost comradely,” Putin noted.

Despite this history, Putin expressed cautious optimism: “It is possible to reach an acceptable settlement, and the current US administration genuinely seeks a solution. There is a certain light at the end of the tunnel.”

Relations with the United States

Asked about Donald Trump’s recent remark about a “conspiracy” between Russia, China, and North Korea, Putin replied: “The President of the United States is not without humor, we all know that well. I have good relations with him, and we call each other by first name.” He stressed that no negative judgments were expressed toward the American administration during the SCO summit or the military parade in Beijing.

Putin also praised the role of US special envoy Steven Witkoff, saying he faithfully conveys Washington’s position: “I am absolutely convinced that Mr. Witkoff presents the position of the American president, not anyone else.”

Strengthening Ties with China

Reviewing the outcome of his visit, Putin described it as highly positive: “Such visits allow us to speak in a friendly atmosphere on any matter of mutual interest, and this proved very important and useful.” He welcomed President Xi Jinping’s initiative on global governance as timely and constructive.

He noted that China remains a “locomotive of the global economy” with growth above 5 percent. Though growth rates have slowed, he said the larger economic base makes those figures more significant, and rising demand for energy resources underpins new agreements such as Power of Siberia-2.

Discussion on Longevity

Putin confirmed he discussed life expectancy with Xi Jinping. Asked whether he believed people could live to 150 years, Putin replied that this was a remark made by Xi, who argued that advances in biotechnology and medicine could dramatically extend human life. The conversation, caught by accident on a live broadcast, highlighted a lighter side of the summit.