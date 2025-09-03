Putin Says Trump’s Russia-China-North Korea Comment Shows His Sense of Humor

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Donald Trump’s statement about a supposed “conspiracy” between Russia, China, and North Korea against the United States as nothing more than humor.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Benjamin D Applebaum, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Trump, Putin Alaska Arrival (9260677)

Speaking at a press conference in Beijing, he said the US president is known for his wit and informal approach.

“The President of the United States is not without humor, that is clear. We all know this well. I have developed good relations with him, and we address each other by first name,” Putin remarked.

Putin emphasized that every foreign leader he met in China supported his meeting with Trump in Alaska. He added that they hoped the summit would bring tangible progress toward peace in Ukraine.

“All the foreign leaders I spoke with in China supported the meeting with President Trump in Alaska and expressed their hope that it would help achieve peace in Ukraine. That is said without irony, without any jokes,” Putin stressed.