World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin Invites Zelensky to Come to Moscow for Talks

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Ukraine has the right to choose its own security system, but stressed that such choices cannot undermine Russia’s security. He made the remarks following his four-day visit to China, where he also addressed the possibility of talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin walking past the Beijing Capital Garrison Honor Guard Battalion (2024) 2
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Официальный веб-сайт Президента Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin walking past the Beijing Capital Garrison Honor Guard Battalion (2024) 2

Ukraine’s Right to Security and Russia’s Red Lines

“I agree with those who believe that every country has the right to choose its own system of security. This applies to all countries, including Ukraine. But this also means that the security of one country cannot be ensured at the expense of another, in this case the Russian Federation,” Putin said, clarifying Moscow’s stance.

Russia has never raised the issue of receiving territories in exchange for security guarantees for Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin also told reporters in China.

End of Ukraine Conflict

Putin also spoke on the potential end of the conflict in Ukraine:

“If common sense prevails, it is possible to reach an acceptable resolution to this conflict—especially since we see the attitude of the current U.S. administration, hear calls to find solutions, and see a light at the end of the tunnel. If not, then the matter will have to be resolved by military means.”

What Russia is Fighting for in Ukraine

Russia is not fighting primarily for territory, but for the right of its people to speak their own language and preserve their culture. The wishes of those who have chosen to live as part of Russia must be respected—this, Putin emphasized, is the essence of democracy.

He also stated that Ukrainian authorities should hold a referendum to resolve territorial disputes. However, he added that martial law would need to be lifted in order for such a vote to take place.

Possibility of Zelensky Visiting Moscow

Speaking at a press conference after his China visit, Putin suggested that a meeting with Zelensky in Moscow remains possible. However, he openly questioned whether such negotiations would carry any real meaning.

“As for meetings with Zelensky, I have not ruled them out. The only question is whether there is any sense in such meetings,” Putin said.

Trump’s Role in the Proposal

The Russian president revealed that Donald Trump personally asked him to consider hosting Zelensky for direct talks in Moscow.

“Donald asked me, if possible, to hold such a meeting. If Zelensky is ready to come to Moscow, such a meeting will take place,” Putin explained.

Previous Refusal by Zelensky

Reports from August indicated that Putin had already extended such an invitation. At the time, AFP reported the offer, but Zelensky later rejected the proposal, according to agency sources. Whether the Ukrainian leader will reconsider in light of Trump’s request remains uncertain.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
China Unveils DF-61 and DF-31BJ ICBMs at Beijing Parade
World
China Unveils DF-61 and DF-31BJ ICBMs at Beijing Parade
Russian Climber Natalia Nagovitsyna Found Dead on Peak Pobeda After 21 Days
Society
Russian Climber Natalia Nagovitsyna Found Dead on Peak Pobeda After 21 Days
Trump’s Health Sparks 'TrumpIsDead' Conspiracy Theories After Weeks Out of Public View
Americas
Trump’s Health Sparks 'TrumpIsDead' Conspiracy Theories After Weeks Out of Public View
Popular
Moscow Reacts to Reports About Chinese Peacekeepers in Ukraine

The Kremlin confirmed that Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping did not discuss any deployment of Chinese troops to Ukraine

Moscow Reacts to Reports About Chinese Peacekeepers in Ukraine
The Symbolism of Kim Jong Un’s Train: Security, Continuity, and Leadership
The Symbolism of Kim Jong Un’s Train: Security, Continuity, and Leadership
Trump’s Health Sparks 'TrumpIsDead' Conspiracy Theories After Weeks Out of Public View
Russian Climber Natalia Nagovitsyna Found Dead on Peak Pobeda After 21 Days
WWII Victory Parade in Beijing: China Unveils New Missiles, Tanks, and Laser Air Defence Andrey Mihayloff SCO Summit in Tianjin Shows Russia, China, and India Unity, Challenging Trump’s Foreign Policy Dmitry Sudakov Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up Oleg Artyukov
Stunning Video of South Korean Hyunmoo-4.4 SLBM Launched from KSS-III Submarine
Russian Su-27 Forces US F-15 Away from Tu-22M3 Bomber in Viral Video
SCO Summit in Tianjin Shows Russia, China, and India Unity, Challenging Trump’s Foreign Policy
SCO Summit in Tianjin Shows Russia, China, and India Unity, Challenging Trump’s Foreign Policy
Last materials
WWII Victory Parade in Beijing: China Unveils New Missiles, Tanks, and Laser Air Defence
German Chancellor Calls to Cripple Russian Economy to Force Putin into Ending Ukraine Conflict
Hitchcock Star Kim Novak Stuns and Frightens Fans at Golden Lion Ceremony
Russian Su-27 Forces US F-15 Away from Tu-22M3 Bomber in Viral Video
Kremlin Responds to Trump’s Claim of Russia-China-North Korea 'Conspiracy'
At Beijing WWII Parade, Putin and Aliyev Share a Frosty Handshake
China Unveils DF-61 and DF-31BJ ICBMs at Beijing Parade
Legendary Aircraft Designer, Father of the Sukhoi Su-25, Passes Away
China Unveils Underwater Drone AJX-002, Dubbed 'Hello America'
Why Honeysuckle Needs Autumn Feeding for a Strong Harvest
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.