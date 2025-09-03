Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Ukraine has the right to choose its own security system, but stressed that such choices cannot undermine Russia’s security. He made the remarks following his four-day visit to China, where he also addressed the possibility of talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Официальный веб-сайт Президента Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin walking past the Beijing Capital Garrison Honor Guard Battalion (2024) 2

Ukraine’s Right to Security and Russia’s Red Lines

“I agree with those who believe that every country has the right to choose its own system of security. This applies to all countries, including Ukraine. But this also means that the security of one country cannot be ensured at the expense of another, in this case the Russian Federation,” Putin said, clarifying Moscow’s stance.

Russia has never raised the issue of receiving territories in exchange for security guarantees for Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin also told reporters in China.

End of Ukraine Conflict

Putin also spoke on the potential end of the conflict in Ukraine:

“If common sense prevails, it is possible to reach an acceptable resolution to this conflict—especially since we see the attitude of the current U.S. administration, hear calls to find solutions, and see a light at the end of the tunnel. If not, then the matter will have to be resolved by military means.”

What Russia is Fighting for in Ukraine

Russia is not fighting primarily for territory, but for the right of its people to speak their own language and preserve their culture. The wishes of those who have chosen to live as part of Russia must be respected—this, Putin emphasized, is the essence of democracy.

He also stated that Ukrainian authorities should hold a referendum to resolve territorial disputes. However, he added that martial law would need to be lifted in order for such a vote to take place.

Possibility of Zelensky Visiting Moscow

Speaking at a press conference after his China visit, Putin suggested that a meeting with Zelensky in Moscow remains possible. However, he openly questioned whether such negotiations would carry any real meaning.

“As for meetings with Zelensky, I have not ruled them out. The only question is whether there is any sense in such meetings,” Putin said.

Trump’s Role in the Proposal

The Russian president revealed that Donald Trump personally asked him to consider hosting Zelensky for direct talks in Moscow.

“Donald asked me, if possible, to hold such a meeting. If Zelensky is ready to come to Moscow, such a meeting will take place,” Putin explained.

Previous Refusal by Zelensky

Reports from August indicated that Putin had already extended such an invitation. At the time, AFP reported the offer, but Zelensky later rejected the proposal, according to agency sources. Whether the Ukrainian leader will reconsider in light of Trump’s request remains uncertain.