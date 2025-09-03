Russian Su-27 Forces US F-15 Away from Tu-22M3 Bomber in Viral Video

A striking video has surfaced online showing a Russian Su-27 fighter pushing back a US F-15 Eagle that approached dangerously close to a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The footage, published by military blogger Boris Rozhin, quickly gained attention for capturing the tense aerial encounter.

The Confrontation in the Skies

The fourth-generation American fighter reportedly closed in on the Russian bomber during its flight, prompting the Su-27 escort to intervene. Executing a maneuver known as “Step Away,” the Russian jet tilted its wings to signal the F-15 to disengage. The American aircraft then retreated to a safer distance, leaving the Tu-22M3 undisturbed.

Bomber Crew Captures the Moment

One of the Tu-22M3 crew members filmed the standoff from the cockpit. In the video, the Su-27 can be seen pressing the F-15 away, while the crew reacts with astonishment.

“Look what he’s doing!”

one of the airmen exclaimed as the maneuver unfolded before their eyes.

Symbol of Ongoing Tensions

The incident underscores the continuing friction between Russian and American aircraft operating in contested airspace. While such encounters are not unprecedented, the release of video evidence provides a rare inside look at the precise moment when military pilots engage in direct signaling maneuvers high above the earth.