Kremlin Responds to Trump’s Claim of Russia-China-North Korea 'Conspiracy'

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed hope that US President Donald Trump was speaking metaphorically when he referred to a “conspiracy” between Russia, China, and North Korea against the United States. He emphasized that cooperation among the three countries is aimed at advancing mutual interests, not undermining Washington.

Trump’s Remark at Beijing Anniversary Events

Trump addressed Chinese President Xi Jinping, asking him to pass greetings to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un while alleging a supposed conspiracy. His comment came as world leaders gathered in Beijing for celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in the war against Japan and the end of World War II.

“May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong-un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

At the same time, Trump reminded Beijing not to overlook the sacrifices of American soldiers during World War II, noting that many Americans died to help China defend its freedom.

Putin Meets Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un

During his four-day visit to China, President Putin attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit before joining commemorative events in Beijing. On September 3, he briefly spoke with Xi and Kim on his way to the Tiananmen Square parade, where he was received as the chief guest.

The three leaders walked together to the central tribune, with Putin on Xi’s right and Kim on his left. They exchanged a few words before joining other international guests, including the presidents of Serbia and Belarus, for the ceremony.

Putin and Kim Hold Bilateral Talks

After the official reception at the Great Hall of the People, Putin and Kim traveled together in an Aurus limousine to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where the Russian delegation was staying. The talks included Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, and Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov.

Putin told Kim: “I am very glad to see you and glad that we will have the opportunity to discuss our bilateral relations in all their dimensions. Our ties are of a special, friendly, and trusting nature.”

Ushakov on Trump’s “Conspiracy” Comment

Speaking with journalist Pavel Zarubin, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov described Trump’s statement as irony, clarifying that no one discussed plots against the US during the Beijing events.

“He said, I think not without irony, that supposedly ‘these three’ are preparing a conspiracy against the United States. I want to stress that no one was plotting anything—there were no conspiracies, not even the thought of such a thing,” Ushakov said. He added that all three leaders recognize the significant role of the United States and Trump personally in global affairs.