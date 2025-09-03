China Unveils DF-61 and DF-31BJ ICBMs at Beijing Parade

China showcased its new generation of intercontinental ballistic missiles during a parade in Beijing, including the DF-61 and the upgraded DF-31BJ systems. Their appearance marks an important milestone in the modernization of the country’s strategic nuclear arsenal.

The DF-61: A New Liquid-Fueled 'Doomsday Missile'

The DF-61 is described as a powerful new liquid-fueled ICBM with extended range and the capability to deploy multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs). Its design emphasizes destructive potential and strategic deterrence, earning it the nickname of a “doomsday missile” among analysts.

DF-31BJ: Upgraded Solid-Fuel Readiness

The DF-31BJ represents a modernized solid-fuel variant of the DF-31B. It has been optimized for rapid launch readiness and features enhanced countermeasure systems, underscoring China’s commitment to survivability and redundancy in its nuclear forces.

Operational Deployment Across Northern China

Both systems are under the operational control of Rocket Force brigades reporting to Base 66, which manages strategic deployments throughout northern China. The DF-31 series has long been fielded in Henan and Qinghai provinces, while the DF-61 is expected to be deployed by new brigades in Shaanxi following its recent induction into service.

From Trials to Combat Readiness

The public display of these missile systems reflects a transition from testing to active operational deployment. According to defense analysts, the brigades equipped with these ICBMs are now tasked with full combat duties, marking the formal integration of the DF-61 and DF-31BJ into China’s strategic arsenal.

“The Beijing parade was not just a show of power, but a clear signal that China’s next-generation nuclear forces are now combat-ready,” military experts note.

The demonstration reinforces China’s dual-track strategy of advancing both liquid-fueled and solid-fueled missile systems, aimed at ensuring flexibility, survivability, and deterrence capability in its nuclear posture.