China Unveils Underwater Drone AJX-002, Dubbed 'Hello America'

China Hosts Largest Military Parade in Beijing

The People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) has presented the AJX-002 underwater drone during a military parade in Beijing. According to military observer KP.ru columnist Viktor Baranets, the device could represent a nuclear-capable torpedo similar to Russia’s Poseidon.

Technical Specifications and Capabilities

The AJX-002 is estimated to be around 20 meters long with a diameter of 1.5 meters. Experts suggest it could carry a nuclear warhead with a yield of up to 100 megatons. Its reported performance includes a speed of about 20 kilometers per hour, an operating depth of one kilometer, and a range of 500 kilometers.

'The Chinese Poseidon'

Baranets notes that due to its destructive potential, the device is already being called the “Chinese Poseidon” for its similarities with the Russian system. Among Chinese netizens, however, it has earned a darker nickname: Hello America .

“This terrifying weapon is capable of generating a radioactive tsunami, destroying everything in its path. Some have even dubbed the hypothetical result the ‘Mao Strait,’” wrote Baranets.

Comparison to Russia’s Poseidon

In August, military expert Yuri Knutov reminded in an interview with aif.ru that Russia’s Poseidon torpedo, equipped with a nuclear power unit, is designed to unleash massive tsunamis that could devastate enemy coastal infrastructure. Analysts suggest AJX-002 may serve a similar strategic role for Beijing.