Kim Jong Un’s armored train, popularly known as the “Sunshine Train”, is more than just a mode of transportation. According to The Korea Herald, it is a symbol of the North Korean leader’s image as a strong and reliable figure who acts with deliberate intentions.

A Moving Command Center

Unlike modern aircraft, the train was never designed for speed. Traveling at around 60 km/h, the route from Pyongyang to Beijing takes over 20 hours. Its slow and steady pace, observers note, enhances Kim’s portrayal as a thoughtful and cautious leader. The train itself is equipped with living quarters, offices, satellite communication systems, and armored Mercedes vehicles for use upon arrival. Together, these features transform it into a mobile command center that offers privacy, security, and uninterrupted governance—advantages that few aircraft could provide.

A Legacy of Tradition

The armored train also symbolizes continuity in North Korea’s ruling dynasty. Kim Il Sung, the founding leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, frequently traveled by rail, using an armored train as his personal headquarters. His son, Kim Jong Il, reportedly avoided flying due to aerophobia and relied heavily on the same mode of transportation. By choosing rail travel, Kim Jong Un continues this family tradition, reinforcing the sense of dynastic stability and historical legitimacy.

Beijing Visit and Possible Meeting with Putin

On September 1, Kim Jong Un departed Pyongyang for Beijing aboard the armored train. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov revealed that President Vladimir Putin may meet with the North Korean leader after the Victory Parade. “We know that he [Kim Jong Un] is already in China. Tomorrow our president [Vladimir Putin] and Kim Jong Un will be together at the parade and at the reception, and we expect that their contact at these events will continue in a bilateral format,” Ushakov explained.

Putin’s Visit to China

President Vladimir Putin is currently in China on a four-day state visit. He took part in the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which concluded in Tianjin on September 1. Following the summit, he traveled to Beijing, where on August 2 he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders discussed international and regional issues. Putin also met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the Diaoyutai state residence, where he reiterated that the main goal of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine was to safeguard Russia’s interests and protect its citizens.

