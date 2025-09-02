Moscow Reacts to Reports About Chinese Peacekeepers in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not discuss the issue of deploying Chinese troops to Ukraine during their recent talks, according to Kremlin aide for international affairs Yuri Ushakov.

Kremlin’s Official Response

Ushakov stressed that the topic never came up in the discussions between the two leaders. There was no conversation about this at all, he said when asked by journalists, as reported by TASS.

Western Media Reports

Earlier, the German outlet Welt am Sonntag, citing sources in Chinese government circles, claimed that Beijing was allegedly prepared to send its peacekeeping forces to Ukraine if such a mission were carried out under a United Nations mandate.

Beijing’s Denial

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian firmly denied the report, stressing that Beijing had no plans to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine as part of any future security guarantees.

“China does not plan to send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine in the framework of any future security guarantees,” — Lin Jian, Chinese Foreign Ministry.