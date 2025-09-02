World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Slovak PM Robert Fico Meets Putin, Says He Will Deliver Russia’s Message to Europe

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing during events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, the Ukraine crisis, European and NATO policies, as well as energy supplies.

Robert Fico
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by EU2017EE Estonian Presidency, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Robert Fico

The Meeting Began with an “Unpleasant” Question

After greetings, the Slovak leader opened with what he called “not a very pleasant” question for the Russian president: How are you? Putin responded with humor, saying:

If I am alive, that means I am well.

Fico Thanks Putin and Offers to Relay a Message to Europe

Fico thanked Putin for Russia’s hospitality during Slovakia’s participation in Moscow’s Victory Parade, calling it an “impressive experience.” Despite acknowledging criticism at home for meeting Putin in Beijing, he stressed his willingness to convey Russia’s message to EU leaders.

“Sometimes I feel that in the European Union we are like a frog sitting at the bottom of a well, unable to see the wider world. But the world is very different,” — Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia.

Fico was the only European leader to attend the anniversary events in Beijing.

Putin Rejects Western Hysteria Over Russian Aggression

Putin dismissed what he called Western “hysteria” over claims that Russia intends to attack Europe, labeling it a provocation. He stated that Russia has never had, does not have, and will not have any desire to invade Europe.

“As for alleged Russian aggressive plans toward Europe — let me emphasize once again, this is utter nonsense with absolutely no basis,” — Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

Putin and Fico Discuss Ukraine Crisis and NATO

Putin explained Russia’s decision to launch its military operation in Ukraine as a measure to protect its interests and people tied to Russia’s history and traditions. He also stressed that NATO’s attempts to absorb post-Soviet territories directly threaten Russia’s security.

Fico supported this stance, reiterating his opposition to Ukraine’s NATO membership while stating that Slovakia could back Ukraine’s entry into the EU if Kyiv meets all requirements.

“I have emphasized from the start that Ukraine cannot become a member of NATO. This is my final decision,” — Robert Fico.

Slovakia’s Reaction to Attacks on the Druzhba Pipeline

Fico told Putin that Slovakia would firmly respond to Ukrainian attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline. He also announced his intention to raise the issue directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Fico, Slovakia remains interested in Russian oil and gas supplies, along with broader energy cooperation.

“We want to continue cooperation in energy. We are interested in Russian gas, oil, and further collaboration in other sectors,” — Robert Fico.

Putin reassured Fico that Russia remains a reliable supplier of energy resources and suggested Europe reconsider its reverse gas and electricity flows to Ukraine.

Economic Cooperation Between Russia and Slovakia

Putin noted that several Slovak companies still operate successfully in the Russian market, benefiting Slovakia’s economy. He praised Slovakia’s independent foreign policy and voiced hope for growing bilateral trade.

“We value the independent foreign policy your government pursues. It produces positive results, especially in economic indicators,” — Vladimir Putin.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up
Americas
Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up
South Africa to Hold Joint Naval Drills with Russia and China During G20 Summit
World
South Africa to Hold Joint Naval Drills with Russia and China During G20 Summit Видео 
India Shifts Reserve Strategy: More Gold, Fewer U.S. Bonds
Asia
India Shifts Reserve Strategy: More Gold, Fewer U.S. Bonds
Popular
Russian General Staff Briefing Shows Map of Landlocked Ukraine

At a Russian General Staff briefing, a map was shown depicting Ukraine without access to the sea, fueling debate over potential territorial concessions in upcoming peace negotiations

Russian General Staff Briefing Shows Map of Landlocked Ukraine
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight
Russian Forces Secure Entire South of Donetsk People’s Republic
Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up
Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up Oleg Artyukov Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel Guy Somerset US Secret Ops in Greenland: EU Denies Denmark Security Guarantees Lyuba Lulko
India Shifts Reserve Strategy: More Gold, Fewer U.S. Bonds
Ukraine’s Security Service Charges Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov with War Crimes
This Wine Slowly Kills Even in Small Doses: A Hidden Threat Closer Than You Think
This Wine Slowly Kills Even in Small Doses: A Hidden Threat Closer Than You Think
Last materials
Slovak PM Robert Fico Meets Putin, Says He Will Deliver Russia’s Message to Europe
Erdogan: Putin and Zelensky Not Ready for Direct Peace Talks
Russia and China Launch Visa-Free Travel from September 15
South Africa to Hold Joint Naval Drills with Russia and China During G20 Summit
Stunning Video of South Korean Hyunmoo-4.4 SLBM Launched from KSS-III Submarine
Belarus Tests Largest Unmanned Helicopter in CIS — Sky-Truck Takes Flight
Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up
Perfect Pork Ribs: One of the Best Recipes for Tender Meat with Crispy Crust
This Wine Slowly Kills Even in Small Doses: A Hidden Threat Closer Than You Think
Russian Travel Blogger Names Russia’s Most Disappointing Cities for Tourists
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.