Slovak PM Robert Fico Meets Putin, Says He Will Deliver Russia’s Message to Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing during events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, the Ukraine crisis, European and NATO policies, as well as energy supplies.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by EU2017EE Estonian Presidency, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Robert Fico

The Meeting Began with an “Unpleasant” Question

After greetings, the Slovak leader opened with what he called “not a very pleasant” question for the Russian president: How are you? Putin responded with humor, saying:

If I am alive, that means I am well.

Fico Thanks Putin and Offers to Relay a Message to Europe

Fico thanked Putin for Russia’s hospitality during Slovakia’s participation in Moscow’s Victory Parade, calling it an “impressive experience.” Despite acknowledging criticism at home for meeting Putin in Beijing, he stressed his willingness to convey Russia’s message to EU leaders.

“Sometimes I feel that in the European Union we are like a frog sitting at the bottom of a well, unable to see the wider world. But the world is very different,” — Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia.

Fico was the only European leader to attend the anniversary events in Beijing.

Putin Rejects Western Hysteria Over Russian Aggression

Putin dismissed what he called Western “hysteria” over claims that Russia intends to attack Europe, labeling it a provocation. He stated that Russia has never had, does not have, and will not have any desire to invade Europe.

“As for alleged Russian aggressive plans toward Europe — let me emphasize once again, this is utter nonsense with absolutely no basis,” — Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

Putin and Fico Discuss Ukraine Crisis and NATO

Putin explained Russia’s decision to launch its military operation in Ukraine as a measure to protect its interests and people tied to Russia’s history and traditions. He also stressed that NATO’s attempts to absorb post-Soviet territories directly threaten Russia’s security.

Fico supported this stance, reiterating his opposition to Ukraine’s NATO membership while stating that Slovakia could back Ukraine’s entry into the EU if Kyiv meets all requirements.

“I have emphasized from the start that Ukraine cannot become a member of NATO. This is my final decision,” — Robert Fico.

Slovakia’s Reaction to Attacks on the Druzhba Pipeline

Fico told Putin that Slovakia would firmly respond to Ukrainian attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline. He also announced his intention to raise the issue directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Fico, Slovakia remains interested in Russian oil and gas supplies, along with broader energy cooperation.

“We want to continue cooperation in energy. We are interested in Russian gas, oil, and further collaboration in other sectors,” — Robert Fico.

Putin reassured Fico that Russia remains a reliable supplier of energy resources and suggested Europe reconsider its reverse gas and electricity flows to Ukraine.

Economic Cooperation Between Russia and Slovakia

Putin noted that several Slovak companies still operate successfully in the Russian market, benefiting Slovakia’s economy. He praised Slovakia’s independent foreign policy and voiced hope for growing bilateral trade.

“We value the independent foreign policy your government pursues. It produces positive results, especially in economic indicators,” — Vladimir Putin.