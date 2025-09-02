World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia and China Launch Visa-Free Travel from September 15

World

Starting September 15, 2025, Russian citizens will be able to travel to China without a visa under a one-year pilot program.

Chinese garden
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by JustLiza, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Chinese garden

According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from September 15, 2025, until September 14, 2026, Russians holding ordinary passports can enter China visa-free. The measure was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a press briefing in Beijing.

Conditions of Stay

The agreement allows Russian citizens to visit China for tourism, business, or family visits and to remain in the country for up to 30 days per entry.

The announcement comes as Moscow continues to explore expanding visa-free travel opportunities. Recently, Russian Foreign Ministry Consular Department Director Aleksei Klimov stated that Russia is open to similar arrangements with Mexico and the Bahamas.

