South Africa to Hold Joint Naval Drills with Russia and China During G20 Summit

South Africa’s defense forces will stage joint naval drills with Russia and China in November 2025, coinciding with the G20 summit in the country and sparking fresh debate over Pretoria’s foreign policy neutrality.

Photo: Минобороны РФ by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, This file, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Russian Navy frigate

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that it will conduct the third stage of the MOSI joint naval exercises with Russia and China later this year. The exercises, scheduled for the end of November, will overlap with the high-profile G20 summit, which South Africa will host.

The decision has reignited controversy over Pretoria’s balancing act between global powers, particularly as it seeks to portray itself as a neutral actor while attracting investment and tourism through the summit.

Official Statements from SANDF

Rear Admiral Prince Chabalala, a SANDF spokesperson, confirmed:

“Planning for MOSI III is underway for late November 2025. The exercises will proceed as scheduled under the leadership of the Ministry of Defence.”

Defense Minister Angie Motshekga declined to comment on whether postponing the exercises had been considered, given the diplomatic sensitivities surrounding South Africa’s foreign policy stance.

Controversial Foreign Engagements

Minister Motshekga has recently defended the SANDF’s external engagements, including last month’s visit by SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya to Iran. During the trip, Maphwanya expressed solidarity with Tehran, declaring that both countries “share common goals and will always stand by the oppressed and vulnerable people of the world.”

Until recently, the SANDF also held regular joint exercises with the United States. However, in early August, Washington canceled the planned Unity Shield military assistance drills, citing disagreements after South Africa reportedly prohibited U.S. troops from importing weapons into the country—contradicting the original agreement. This decision ultimately led to the U.S. withdrawal.

The overlap of the G20 summit with joint military drills involving Russia and China is likely to intensify scrutiny of South Africa’s foreign policy choices. While Pretoria maintains it is non-aligned, its actions are increasingly seen as leaning toward emerging powers at a time of growing global divisions.