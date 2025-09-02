World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

South Africa to Hold Joint Naval Drills with Russia and China During G20 Summit

World

South Africa’s defense forces will stage joint naval drills with Russia and China in November 2025, coinciding with the G20 summit in the country and sparking fresh debate over Pretoria’s foreign policy neutrality.

Russian Navy frigate
Photo: Минобороны РФ by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, This file, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Russian Navy frigate

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that it will conduct the third stage of the MOSI joint naval exercises with Russia and China later this year. The exercises, scheduled for the end of November, will overlap with the high-profile G20 summit, which South Africa will host.

The decision has reignited controversy over Pretoria’s balancing act between global powers, particularly as it seeks to portray itself as a neutral actor while attracting investment and tourism through the summit.

Official Statements from SANDF

Rear Admiral Prince Chabalala, a SANDF spokesperson, confirmed:

“Planning for MOSI III is underway for late November 2025. The exercises will proceed as scheduled under the leadership of the Ministry of Defence.”

Defense Minister Angie Motshekga declined to comment on whether postponing the exercises had been considered, given the diplomatic sensitivities surrounding South Africa’s foreign policy stance.

Controversial Foreign Engagements

Minister Motshekga has recently defended the SANDF’s external engagements, including last month’s visit by SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya to Iran. During the trip, Maphwanya expressed solidarity with Tehran, declaring that both countries “share common goals and will always stand by the oppressed and vulnerable people of the world.”

Until recently, the SANDF also held regular joint exercises with the United States. However, in early August, Washington canceled the planned Unity Shield military assistance drills, citing disagreements after South Africa reportedly prohibited U.S. troops from importing weapons into the country—contradicting the original agreement. This decision ultimately led to the U.S. withdrawal.

The overlap of the G20 summit with joint military drills involving Russia and China is likely to intensify scrutiny of South Africa’s foreign policy choices. While Pretoria maintains it is non-aligned, its actions are increasingly seen as leaning toward emerging powers at a time of growing global divisions.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

South Africa, Russia, and China Naval Drills
Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
This Wine Slowly Kills Even in Small Doses: A Hidden Threat Closer Than You Think
Health
This Wine Slowly Kills Even in Small Doses: A Hidden Threat Closer Than You Think
Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up
Americas
Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up
Perfect Pork Ribs: One of the Best Recipes for Tender Meat with Crispy Crust
Recipes & Food
Perfect Pork Ribs: One of the Best Recipes for Tender Meat with Crispy Crust
Popular
Russian General Staff Briefing Shows Map of Landlocked Ukraine

At a Russian General Staff briefing, a map was shown depicting Ukraine without access to the sea, fueling debate over potential territorial concessions in upcoming peace negotiations

Russian General Staff Briefing Shows Map of Landlocked Ukraine
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight
Russian Forces Secure Entire South of Donetsk People’s Republic
Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up
Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up Oleg Artyukov Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel Guy Somerset US Secret Ops in Greenland: EU Denies Denmark Security Guarantees Lyuba Lulko
India Shifts Reserve Strategy: More Gold, Fewer U.S. Bonds
Ukraine’s Security Service Charges Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov with War Crimes
This Wine Slowly Kills Even in Small Doses: A Hidden Threat Closer Than You Think
This Wine Slowly Kills Even in Small Doses: A Hidden Threat Closer Than You Think
Last materials
South Africa to Hold Joint Naval Drills with Russia and China During G20 Summit
Stunning Video of South Korean Hyunmoo-4.4 SLBM Launched from KSS-III Submarine
Belarus Tests Largest Unmanned Helicopter in CIS — Sky-Truck Takes Flight
Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up
Perfect Pork Ribs: One of the Best Recipes for Tender Meat with Crispy Crust
This Wine Slowly Kills Even in Small Doses: A Hidden Threat Closer Than You Think
Russian Travel Blogger Names Russia’s Most Disappointing Cities for Tourists
Ukraine’s Security Service Charges Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov with War Crimes
New Wing Sensors Could Make Turbulence a Thing of the Past
Piranhas: The Truth Behind the Myth of Amazon’s Killer Fish
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.