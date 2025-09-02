Stunning Video of South Korean Hyunmoo-4.4 SLBM Launched from KSS-III Submarine

South Korea tested the Hyunmoo-4.4 submarine-launched ballistic missile from a KSS-III submarine, with Saudi Arabia and Canada emerging as potential buyers.

Hyunmoo-4.4 SLBM Capabilities

Footage has surfaced showing the launch of the Hyunmoo-4.4 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from the K-VLS vertical launch system aboard a diesel-electric KSS-III submarine. The missile has a strike range of up to 500 kilometers, a warhead weighing between 1,000 and 2,500 kilograms, and a precision accuracy with a circular error probable (CEP) of 1 to 5 meters.

KSS-III Submarine Armament

The KSS-III Batch II submarine, displacing around 3,600 tons, is equipped with 10 K-VLS cells, enabling it to carry ten Hyunmoo-4.4 SLBMs simultaneously or a mixed load that includes Chonryong land-attack cruise missiles (LACM). Each submarine costs between $800 million and $1 billion, reflecting its advanced strike capabilities.

International Interest in South Korean Submarines

South Korea has marketed the KSS-III and its missile systems to several countries, including Poland, Saudi Arabia, and Canada. Currently, Saudi Arabia and Canada are considered the leading candidates for acquiring both the Hyunmoo-4.4 SLBM and the KSS-III submarine.

Reports suggest that, in order to avoid restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), South Korea may be prepared to transfer certain SLBM technologies directly to Saudi Arabia, given the substantial value of the potential contract. Such a deal would mark a significant step in Seoul’s emergence as a global player in advanced naval weapon exports.