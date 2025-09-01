Ukraine’s Security Service Charges Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov with War Crimes

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has charged Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov with war crimes, accusing him of violating international humanitarian law under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Ramzan Kadyrov, August 2024

SBU Opens Case Under Article 438

According to the agency, Kadyrov’s statements constitute a breach of the laws and customs of warfare. Based on these claims, he was formally charged in absentia under Article 438 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code, which concerns war crimes.

Ukraine’s Previous Charges Against Kadyrov

This is not the first time Ukraine has taken legal action against the Chechen leader. Back in November 2022, the SBU placed Kadyrov on its wanted list, charging him under two articles of Ukraine’s Criminal Code, including “waging aggressive war or military operations,” which carries a prison term of 10 to 15 years.

“Gentlemen from the SBU, name the place, I will come myself. I will come for you and punish you for all your crimes,” Kadyrov responded at the time.

He added that the entire world knows his location and emphasized that he could always be found in the very center of Grozny.

Kadyrov’s Response to Charges Against His Ally

In November 2024, Ukraine also accused Baybetor Vaykhanov, head of the Russian Special Forces University in Chechnya, of aiding aggression against Ukraine. The SBU claimed Vaykhanov, considered part of Kadyrov’s inner circle, oversaw the training of thousands of fighters engaged in combat against Ukrainian forces.

Vaykhanov was charged under Part 5 of Article 27 (“Accomplice in a crime”) and Part 2 of Article 437 (“Waging aggressive war or aggressive military actions”) of the Ukrainian Criminal Code.

“SBU, come urgently! I’ve detained this villain, he’s with me! Get over here immediately!” Kadyrov mocked at the time.

Background

The latest charges underline Kyiv’s efforts to pursue legal accountability for individuals it accuses of supporting Russia’s war effort. Kadyrov, long seen as a staunch ally of Moscow, has repeatedly dismissed Ukrainian accusations while using mocking and confrontational rhetoric.