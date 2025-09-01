World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Afghanistan Seeks Russian Aid After Deadly Earthquake Kills Hundreds

World

Afghanistan has appealed to Russia for urgent assistance after a devastating earthquake struck the eastern province of Kunar, leaving hundreds dead and widespread destruction.

Photo: t.me/mchs_official by МЧС России
Russia’s special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, confirmed that Kabul officially asked Moscow to help with relief efforts. He added that Russia’s Emergency Ministry has already begun working on possible measures to assist the country.

“Afghanistan has requested Russia’s help in eliminating the consequences of this natural disaster. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is working on this task,” Kabulov stated.

Casualties and Impact

The earthquake struck during the night of September 1, with a magnitude of 6.0 recorded in mountainous Kunar province. The epicenter was located about 30 kilometers from the city of Jalalabad, near the border with Pakistan. Several districts sustained heavy damage, and earlier reports indicated that at least 800 people lost their lives.

At present, it remains unclear whether any Russian citizens were affected. Kabulov noted that while the likelihood of Russians being in the hardest-hit regions was low, the situation is still being assessed.

Russia’s Possible Role in Relief Efforts

Moscow has frequently provided emergency aid to disaster-stricken regions worldwide. Should Russia deploy assistance, it is expected to involve rescue teams, medical support, and humanitarian supplies to help survivors in Afghanistan’s remote mountain villages.

