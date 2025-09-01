World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight

World

The Kremlin has rejected allegations that Russia was behind a GPS malfunction which disrupted the landing of a plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Bulgaria. The claims, published by the Financial Times, were dismissed by Moscow as false and unfounded.

Ursula von der Leyen
Photo: www.flickr.com by European Parliament, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Ursula von der Leyen

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the newspaper:

“Your information is incorrect.”

His statement came after the British outlet suggested, without providing evidence, that Russia might have been linked to the disruption.

Incident During Landing in Plovdiv

According to Financial Times, von der Leyen’s aircraft experienced a complete failure of its electronic navigation systems while preparing to land at the airport in Plovdiv on Sunday afternoon. GPS signals were reportedly unavailable throughout the entire airport zone, forcing the pilot to circle above the city for nearly an hour before manually landing the plane using paper maps.

The Bulgarian Air Traffic Authority confirmed the incident to the newspaper, stating that the GPS disruption affected von der Leyen’s flight. No passengers were harmed, and the landing was ultimately successful.

The disruption occurred shortly after von der Leyen reiterated that Europe had a “clear plan” for deploying troops to Ukraine to ensure security guarantees once a ceasefire is in place. The incident, therefore, has sparked heightened speculation amid tense geopolitical conditions, though no official investigation has yet identified a cause or perpetrator.

Details

Plovdiv is the second-largest city in Bulgaria, 144 km (93 miles) southeast of the capital Sofia. It had a population of 329,489 as of 2024 and 540,000 in the greater metropolitan area. Plovdiv is a cultural hub in Bulgaria and was the European Capital of Culture in 1999 and 2019. The city is an important economic, transport, cultural, and educational centre. Plovdiv joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities in 2016.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
