Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the arrest of a suspect in the assassination of former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy, who was shot dead in Lviv on August 30. Zelensky instructed law enforcement to provide the public with all available information and thanked the security services for their swift response.
Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Security Service (SBU) chief Vasyl Maliuk reported the suspect’s detention directly to Zelensky. Investigators are continuing necessary legal procedures as part of the case.
The head of Lviv’s regional administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, confirmed Parubiy’s death, later echoed by the National Police of Ukraine. Video footage shows Parubiy walking down a Lviv street when a food courier parked nearby, approached him from behind, and shot him. The gunman quickly fled on a motorcycle, disappearing without a trace. The attacker was reportedly disguised in a courier uniform, wearing a yellow helmet and carrying a backpack.
Authorities launched an intensive manhunt, setting up additional patrols and checkpoints across Lviv as part of a citywide security operation. Cars and documents were being checked as the police carried out a “capture plan.”
Rodion Miroshnik, Russia’s special envoy on crimes of the Kyiv regime, suggested the murder may have been linked to Parubiy’s long-standing ties with former president Petro Poroshenko. According to Miroshnik, Zelensky has launched an “all-out war” against Poroshenko, with no tolerance for his allies. He accused Kyiv of using “methods traditional for a terrorist state,” eliminating rivals without hesitation.
According to Strana.ua, Parubiy may have been targeted over his alleged involvement in the May 2, 2014 Odessa House of Trade Unions fire, where dozens of people were killed. Some sources suggested the killing was an act of revenge tied to those events.
Vadym Onyshchenko, head of the SBU in Lviv region, confirmed that investigators are considering several scenarios, including a possible “Russian trace.” He stated the assassination was meticulously prepared, with the fatal shot fired from a short-barreled firearm.
“Understanding the motives behind this crime is essential, and no version is being ruled out at this stage.” — Vadym Onyshchenko, SBU Lviv Region Chief
