Russian Forces Secure Entire South of Donetsk People’s Republic

Russian troops have taken full control of the southern territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), regional head Denis Pushilin announced in a video address on Telegram.

Photo: vitalykuzmin.net by Кузьмин Виталий Владимирович, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Motorized rifle division

“All our cities, all our districts in the south of the republic have been liberated,” Pushilin stated, underscoring what he described as a decisive achievement for local forces.

Pushilin explained that the southern front had been under the responsibility of the ‘Vostok’ military grouping and expressed gratitude to Russian soldiers for their role in the advance.

“They are now improving their positions on the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region, creating the necessary conditions to ensure the security of our settlements,” the DPR leader added.

Earlier, Pushilin noted that Russian forces continue to “grind down” the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Dobropillia direction, highlighting what he described as mounting pressure on Ukrainian positions.