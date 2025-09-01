World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin at SCO Summit: Peace in Ukraine Requires Addressing Root Causes and Restoring Security Balance

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin that resolving the conflict in Ukraine requires removing its root causes and restoring a balance of power in the field of security.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Putin stressed that the Ukrainian crisis did not arise because of what the West calls “Russia’s attack on Ukraine,” but because of the 2014 coup in Kyiv, which, he said, was organized and supported by Western powers.

“And then came the attempts to use military force to suppress those regions and those people in Ukraine who did not accept or support the coup,” Putin emphasized.

NATO Expansion as Key Trigger

The Russian president also pointed to repeated Western attempts to draw Kyiv into NATO as one of the main causes of the conflict. He reminded the audience that Moscow has consistently warned that Ukraine’s accession to the Alliance represents a direct threat to Russian security.

He underlined that Russia’s stance on the crisis remains unchanged: no country can build its own security at the expense of another.

Putin on Meeting with Trump in Alaska

Putin expressed optimism that his recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska could help open a path toward peace in Ukraine.

“The understandings reached at the recent Russian-American summit in Alaska, I hope, also move in this direction [of resolving the conflict], opening the road to peace in Ukraine,” he stated.

The Russian leader added that he would inform his foreign counterparts at the SCO summit in detail about the results of his talks with Trump.

Largest SCO Summit in History

The SCO summit is being held in the Chinese city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, bringing together more than 20 heads of state. Putin was personally welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Massive Gold Deposit Discovered in China’s Hunan Province Could Reshape Global Market
Science
Massive Gold Deposit Discovered in China’s Hunan Province Could Reshape Global Market
Zelensky Admits Ukraine Lacks Strength to Shift Battlefield Situation
World
Zelensky Admits Ukraine Lacks Strength to Shift Battlefield Situation
Turkey Reveals Russia’s Alleged New Territorial Compromise Proposal on Ukraine
World
Turkey Reveals Russia’s Alleged New Territorial Compromise Proposal on Ukraine
Popular
Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel

For the unaware, the novel to wit was published in 1918…which means Tarkington was writing it in 1917…and indicates he was thinking about it in 1916…if not before

Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel
Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel Guy Somerset US Secret Ops in Greenland: EU Denies Denmark Security Guarantees Lyuba Lulko Brazil Evaluates Retaliation Against US Tariffs Amid Rising Trade Tensions Oleg Artyukov
Last materials
Russian Forces Secure Entire South of Donetsk People’s Republic
Putin at SCO Summit: Peace in Ukraine Requires Addressing Root Causes and Restoring Security Balance
Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel
AI — Be Afraid of the News, Be Terrified of the Revisions
Chief of General Staff Gerasimov: Special Military Operation in Ukraine Will Continue into Autumn
Eight Shots Fired: Ex-Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy Killed in Broad Daylight in Lviv
US Secret Ops in Greenland: EU Denies Denmark Security Guarantees
Brazil Evaluates Retaliation Against US Tariffs Amid Rising Trade Tensions
Putin vs. Trump — Inside Psychology of the Alaska Clambake
Triple Tragedy: Mother Dies at Son’s Grave, Brother Follows Soon After
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.