Zelensky Admits Ukraine Lacks Strength to Shift Battlefield Situation

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that Kyiv lacks the military strength to change the battlefield and criticized European proposals for a buffer zone, while Europe expressed frustration over secret US-Russia negotiations.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Speaking via RBC-Ukraine, Zelensky stated:

“We understand that Ukraine cannot fully restore its territories by military means today. We simply do not have the strength.”

Zelensky confirmed that the concept of a buffer zone has been discussed but dismissed it as unrealistic. According to him, a de facto “gray zone” already exists between Ukrainian and Russian positions, dominated by drone warfare. He stressed that proposals for a 40–100 km demilitarized area from European officials ignore the technological realities of the conflict. “If Russia wants to be farther away from Ukrainian weapons, then Russia must withdraw,” he said.

EU Leaders Debate Deployment in Ukraine

Politico reported that EU leaders are exploring the creation of a 40-kilometer buffer zone as part of a conflict settlement. The plan includes a possible deployment of 4,000 to 60,000 troops, most of them Ukrainian, and could involve concessions seen as favorable to Russia.

According to The Atlantic, European leaders expressed frustration over being left out of details from closed-door negotiations between Moscow and Washington. Officials in Brussels remain uncertain about what Russian President Vladimir Putin may have promised to US envoys. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia intends to keep negotiations with US President Donald Trump confidential, calling discretion necessary “in the interests of settlement.”

Zelensky outlined three pillars of Ukraine’s security: maintaining the current size and funding of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, securing long-term political commitments from allies in a format he described as “NATO-lite,” and enforcing sanctions on Russia while using its frozen foreign assets. Moscow has repeatedly warned that any seizure of its assets would be considered “theft” and met with retaliation.

Diplomatic Solution Stressed

The Ukrainian president reiterated that the conflict cannot be resolved by military means and emphasized diplomacy as the only viable path. When asked whether there is a deadline for arranging a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian presidents, Zelensky pointed to a recent statement made by US President Donald Trump.

