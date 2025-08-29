World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Offers China Jet Engines as Putin Prepares for Beijing Visit

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to travel to China at the end of August for a series of high-level political meetings, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit scheduled for September. Ahead of his visit, Moscow presented Beijing with an unexpected diplomatic gesture, reported the Chinese outlet Sohu.

Russia Offers Aircraft Engines to China

According to a recent statement by Sergey Chemezov, head of the Russian state corporation Rostec, Moscow is ready to supply aircraft engines to China. Analysts in Beijing described the move as a signal of Russia's intent to strengthen cooperation with its key ally. Following such a gift, Russia may also expect reciprocal steps from China.

In addition to President Putin, several prominent leaders will attend the Beijing meetings, including Kim Jong Un of North Korea, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia, and Robert Fico, the Prime Minister of Slovakia.

Other participants include the leaders of Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and many other nations aligned with China.

President Putin will stay in Beijing from August 31 to September 3. According to Yuri Ushakov, the Russian president's aide for international affairs, the unusually long duration of this foreign trip is a rare occurrence in itself, underscoring its significance.

Commitment to WWII Legacy

The visit also highlights a shared determination to defend the legacy of World War II. Hong Lei, Assistant to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stated:

"The visit of President Vladimir Putin to Beijing for commemorative events reflects the high level of comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia in a new era.”

He emphasized that the upcoming meeting between Russian and Chinese leaders symbolizes unity and productive cooperation between the two countries.

26 World Leaders to Attend Beijing Celebrations

The Beijing commemorations will mark the 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japan. According to the South Korean agency news1, a total of 26 heads of state and government will participate, including President Vladimir Putin.

"Twenty-six foreign leaders and heads of government will take part in the solemn events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression,”

the report stated.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
