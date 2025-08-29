Turkey Reveals Russia’s Alleged New Territorial Compromise Proposal on Ukraine

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has outlined a new version of a possible Russian compromise on Ukraine’s territorial settlement. Speaking about negotiations, he said Moscow is now prepared to remain along the current line of contact, with one exception: the remaining territory of Donetsk not yet under Russian control.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mstyslav Chernov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Turkish flag

Russia’s Alleged Proposal

According to Fidan, Russia is ready to accept a framework where Luhansk remains fully under its control, while about 25–30 percent of Donetsk still held by Ukraine would be transferred. At the same time, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson would remain along existing lines of contact. He described this approach as providing “a truly magnificent foundation for the articles of a future framework agreement,” especially if paired with security guarantees for Kyiv.

Turkey’s Role and US Discussions

The Turkish minister emphasized that Ankara is determined to play a decisive role in shaping security guarantees for Ukraine and will not allow the topic to proceed without its involvement. He also confirmed discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the issue.

Erdogan’s Assurances to Zelensky

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Turkey would continue to facilitate contacts between Moscow and Kyiv. Erdogan stressed that fair settlement of the conflict remains possible, and pledged Ankara’s readiness to contribute at the highest levels.

“We are ready to do everything possible to promote high-level contacts,” Erdogan told Zelensky during a recent phone call.

He further promised that Turkey would “continue to contribute to Ukraine’s security after peace is achieved.”

Zelensky on Security Guarantees

President Zelensky has also announced that Ukraine is preparing a detailed framework of proposed security guarantees, with a complete configuration to be presented in writing in the coming week. He noted that national security advisers and the defense minister are actively engaged in developing the plan.

Signals from Washington

US Vice President J.D. Vance recently stated that Russia appears ready to make significant concessions after three and a half years of war. He suggested Moscow was showing flexibility on some of its earlier key demands, while Washington continues to engage both Russian and Ukrainian negotiators to “find common ground for ending the killing.”

Kremlin Response

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented cautiously on the reports, confirming that Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump had discussed related issues during their meeting in Alaska. He described their talks as “substantive, constructive, useful, and necessary.”

“We believe that disclosing details publicly would hardly be helpful for the common cause,” Peskov said, adding that progress can only be made through discreet diplomacy.

Details

Hakan Fidan (born on 17 July 1968) is a Turkish politician currently serving as the Minister of Foreign Affairs since June 2023. He was previously the director of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT)from March 2010 until June 2023. Fidan is seen as a possible successor to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as the leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the President of Turkey.

