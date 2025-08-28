Armenian PM Pashinyan Proceeds to Action After Threat to Expose Himself

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has declared the beginning of the process to remove Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II from office. He made the announcement during a press briefing, broadcast by Armenpress.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Russian Presidential Executive Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Armenian Prime Minister Nicole Pashinyan

“My position on the Armenian Apostolic Church has not changed and cannot change under any circumstances. Ktrich Nersisyan (the secular name of Catholicos Garegin II) must leave his post,” Pashinyan stated. He added that he is preparing to personally lead the process of Garegin II’s removal.

A Bitter Public Feud

The announcement comes just two months after a scandal in which Pashinyan invited the church leader to his office to “demonstrate his penis” in order to refute claims made by Garegin II that the prime minister was circumcised. The bizarre episode highlighted a severe public rift between Pashinyan’s government and the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The confrontation underscores growing tension between Armenia’s political leadership and its traditional religious authority, setting the stage for a profound institutional clash.