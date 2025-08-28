World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Global, but Not Western Leaders to Attend Beijing WWII Anniversary Parade

World

More than 20 foreign leaders will take part in China’s commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, according to Xinhua citing the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The commemorations will include a large-scale military parade on Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

Chinese flag
Photo: pixabay.com by PPPSDavid is licensed under Free for use under the Pixabay Content License
Chinese flag

Among the participants are:

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin,
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,
  • Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko,
  • Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,
  • Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,
  • Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,
  • and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Leaders from Asia and Beyond Expected in Beijing

China will also welcome the heads of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Mongolia, the Maldives, Cuba, and Pakistan. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić is also expected to attend. However, no Western leaders are anticipated to participate in the commemorations.

Beijing Parade and Putin’s Visit

The military parade marking Japan’s surrender and the end of World War II will take place on September 3 at Tiananmen Square. Xinhua reported that the Chinese Air Force will demonstrate several types of fighter jets, including their upgraded models.

President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to China will last from August 31 to September 3. During this time, the Russian leader will also attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, scheduled to take place in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

Japan’s capitulation in World War II came on August 15, 1945, when Emperor Hirohito announced Japan’s surrender following the devastating atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the Soviet Union’s entry into the war against Japan. This marked the first time the Japanese people had ever heard the emperor’s voice, as he declared the need to “endure the unendurable” to save the nation from further destruction. The formal signing of the surrender took place on September 2, 1945, aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, officially bringing World War II to an end.

China marks Japan’s capitulation in World War II with large military parades as both a remembrance of past suffering and a demonstration of present strength. The Japanese invasion brought immense devastation to China, including atrocities like the Nanjing Massacre, and the 1945 surrender symbolizes the nation’s liberation and resilience.

The commemorations also highlight China’s role as a major Allied power, reminding the world that it fought Japan for eight years and bore heavy sacrifices in the struggle against fascism. By staging grand parades with foreign leaders in attendance, Beijing combines historical remembrance with modern geopolitical messaging, projecting unity, patriotism, and its emergence as a global power.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

China celebrates 70th anniversary since WWII
Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Alef Unveils First Flying Electric Car Model A with Road and Air Capabilities
Science
Alef Unveils First Flying Electric Car Model A with Road and Air Capabilities Видео 
Apple to Discontinue Seven Products Following iPhone 17 Launch
Business
Apple to Discontinue Seven Products Following iPhone 17 Launch
Popular
Azerbaijan President Comes Out as Russophobe, Calls Russia 'Genetic Occupier', 'Aggressor'

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev accused Russia of occupying his country and Ukraine, citing historical grievances while criticizing Moscow for worsening bilateral relations

Azerbaijan President Comes Out as Russophobe, Calls Russia 'Genetic Occupier', 'Aggressor'
Trump Hits India With Punitive Tariffs for Buying Russian Oil, Modi Ignores Trump's Calls
Trump Hits India With Punitive Tariffs for Buying Russian Oil, Modi Ignores Trump's Calls
Norway Spends Half a Billion Rubles Battling Invasive Russian Humpback Salmon
Soviet TV Legend Nikolai Drozdov Left Without Support as Daughters Abandon Him After Surgery
Azerbaijan President Comes Out as Russophobe, Calls Russia 'Genetic Occupier', 'Aggressor' Lyuba Lulko Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives Andrey Mihayloff Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan Oleg Artyukov
Reality Check: The Myth of Foreign Companies Financing a Million-Strong Russian Army
Tiger Steals Catch from Russian Fishermen
Three Russian Generals Sentenced to 12 Years for Massive Bribery Case
Three Russian Generals Sentenced to 12 Years for Massive Bribery Case
Last materials
Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Global, but Not Western Leaders to Attend Beijing WWII Anniversary Parade
Russia Launches Massive Missile Strikes on Kyiv: Dozens of Targets Hit
Tiger Steals Catch from Russian Fishermen
Trump Hits India With Punitive Tariffs for Buying Russian Oil, Modi Ignores Trump's Calls
Soviet TV Legend Nikolai Drozdov Left Without Support as Daughters Abandon Him After Surgery
Norway Spends Half a Billion Rubles Battling Invasive Russian Humpback Salmon
Alef Unveils First Flying Electric Car Model A with Road and Air Capabilities
Actor Steven Seagal Launches New Business Venture in Russia
Azerbaijan President Comes Out as Russophobe, Calls Russia 'Genetic Occupier', 'Aggressor'
Apple to Discontinue Seven Products Following iPhone 17 Launch
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.