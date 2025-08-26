World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation

Western countries reportedly aim to remove Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from power using a new investigation into sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines. This assessment was made by Egyptian economic researcher Ahmed Adel in an article for the portal InfoBRICS (IB).

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ursula von der Leyen, Peter Mandelson (P-067642 00-03)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by European Commission, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
"The start of the investigation serves a broader political objective — to remove Zelensky from power," Adel noted, emphasizing that the West is reportedly willing to sacrifice the Ukrainian president in order to secure the opportunity to negotiate with Russia.

Adel further stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a stronger strategic and negotiating position on the Ukraine issue compared to his American counterpart, Donald Trump.

