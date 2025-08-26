Scandal in Stockholm: Prime Minister Kristersson’s Secret NATO Notes Discovered in Arlanda Toilet

Confidential documents on Sweden’s NATO negotiations with Turkey were accidentally left in a Stockholm airport restroom by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in 2022, sparking criticism of government handling of sensitive information.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Frankie Fouganthin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Ulf Kristersson in october 2022 (4 av 7)

In November 2022, a folder belonging to the Swedish Prime Minister was discovered by cleaning staff in a restroom at Arlanda Airport after his return from Turkey. Kristersson had just met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss Sweden’s application to join NATO.

Contents of the Folder

The folder contained briefing notes, political summaries, and internal assessments related to the negotiations with Turkey, including talking points for the Prime Minister. Although officials later claimed the documents were not officially classified, they included confidential material not intended for public release.

No Security Report Filed

Authorities confirmed that no report was submitted to the Swedish Security Service and no damage assessment was conducted. The lack of response has fueled criticism about how the government managed state documents during a critical diplomatic stage of Sweden’s NATO bid.

The story resurfaced when the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter obtained internal records and witness testimony confirming the incident. Until then, knowledge of the mishap had been confined to a small circle of airport staff and officials. The revelation has intensified scrutiny of the government’s treatment of confidential information during the NATO accession process.

Details

Ulf Hjalmar Kristersson (born 29 December 1963) is a Swedish politician who has served as the prime minister of Sweden since 2022. He has been the leader of the Moderate Party (M) since 2017 and a member of parliament (MP) for Södermanland County since 2014, previously holding a seat for Stockholm County from 1991 to 2000. Kristersson also served as minister for social security under prime minister Fredrik Reinfeldt from 2010 to 2014 and as chairman of the Moderate Youth League from 1988 to 1992.

