World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Scandal in Stockholm: Prime Minister Kristersson’s Secret NATO Notes Discovered in Arlanda Toilet

World

Confidential documents on Sweden’s NATO negotiations with Turkey were accidentally left in a Stockholm airport restroom by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in 2022, sparking criticism of government handling of sensitive information.

Ulf Kristersson in october 2022 (4 av 7)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Frankie Fouganthin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Ulf Kristersson in october 2022 (4 av 7)

In November 2022, a folder belonging to the Swedish Prime Minister was discovered by cleaning staff in a restroom at Arlanda Airport after his return from Turkey. Kristersson had just met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss Sweden’s application to join NATO.

Contents of the Folder

The folder contained briefing notes, political summaries, and internal assessments related to the negotiations with Turkey, including talking points for the Prime Minister. Although officials later claimed the documents were not officially classified, they included confidential material not intended for public release.

No Security Report Filed

Authorities confirmed that no report was submitted to the Swedish Security Service and no damage assessment was conducted. The lack of response has fueled criticism about how the government managed state documents during a critical diplomatic stage of Sweden’s NATO bid.

The story resurfaced when the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter obtained internal records and witness testimony confirming the incident. Until then, knowledge of the mishap had been confined to a small circle of airport staff and officials. The revelation has intensified scrutiny of the government’s treatment of confidential information during the NATO accession process.

Details

Ulf Hjalmar Kristersson (born 29 December 1963) is a Swedish politician who has served as the prime minister of Sweden since 2022. He has been the leader of the Moderate Party (M) since 2017 and a member of parliament (MP) for Södermanland County since 2014, previously holding a seat for Stockholm County from 1991 to 2000. Kristersson also served as minister for social security under prime minister Fredrik Reinfeldt from 2010 to 2014 and as chairman of the Moderate Youth League from 1988 to 1992.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Air China Emergency Landing in Russia: 250 Passengers Locked Inside Plane for Hours
Society
Air China Emergency Landing in Russia: 250 Passengers Locked Inside Plane for Hours
Senator Lindsey Graham Claims Trump May Allow Ukraine to Use Long-Range Weapons on Russia
World
Senator Lindsey Graham Claims Trump May Allow Ukraine to Use Long-Range Weapons on Russia
Bay Leaf Remedy Against Trash Odor: A Natural and Cheap Solution
Gardening
Bay Leaf Remedy Against Trash Odor: A Natural and Cheap Solution
Popular
Trump: Putin Refuses Talks With Zelensky Due to Personal Dislike

U.S. President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin refuses to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky because he dislikes him, calling the Russia-Ukraine war a “personal conflict” and vowing to bring it to an end

Trump: Putin Refuses Talks With Zelensky Due to Personal Dislike
Russian Mountaineer Stranded at 7,200 Meters Declared Impossible to Save
Russian Mountaineer Stranded at 7,200 Meters Declared Impossible to Save
Friedrich Merz: Germany Can No Longer Afford Its Social Security System
Senator Lindsey Graham Claims Trump May Allow Ukraine to Use Long-Range Weapons on Russia
EU Takes Advantage of Russophobic Trends for War and Deficit Policies Andrey Mihayloff Friedrich Merz: Germany Can No Longer Afford Its Social Security System Lyuba Lulko Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan Oleg Artyukov
Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
Samantha Smith: The American Girl Who Wrote to Yuri Andropov and Changed Cold War Diplomacy
Samantha Smith: The American Girl Who Wrote to Yuri Andropov and Changed Cold War Diplomacy
Last materials
EU Takes Advantage of Russophobic Trends for War and Deficit Policies
US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
Air China Emergency Landing in Russia: 250 Passengers Locked Inside Plane for Hours
Samantha Smith: The American Girl Who Wrote to Yuri Andropov and Changed Cold War Diplomacy
Bay Leaf Remedy Against Trash Odor: A Natural and Cheap Solution
Trump: Putin Refuses Talks With Zelensky Due to Personal Dislike
From Dry to Juicy: The Best Way to Cook Perfect Cutlets
Why Running from a Wolf Is Always a Losing Battle
Friedrich Merz: Germany Can No Longer Afford Its Social Security System
Fresh Bread Every Morning: The Secret of Reviving Frozen Bread in 30 Seconds
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.