US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire

World

In an attempt to persuade the Kremlin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, Washington has reportedly proposed several energy deals to Moscow, according to five sources cited by Reuters.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Daniel Schwen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Energy Cooperation Proposals

According to the report, US and Russian officials held discussions in August regarding possible arrangements. Among the ideas was the return of Exxon Mobil to the Russian oil and gas project Sakhalin-1. Another proposal involved supplying Russia with American equipment for liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, including Arctic LNG 2, which is currently restricted by Western sanctions. A further option considered was the US purchase of Russian nuclear icebreakers.

Alaska Summit Discussions

Energy issues were also raised during the recent summit in Alaska, where the possibility of deepening economic ties was reportedly weighed against ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Part of Trump’s Broader Strategy

According to the sources, the United States aims to steer Russia toward acquiring American rather than Chinese technologies. This approach is seen as part of Donald Trump’s broader strategy to weaken ties between Moscow and Beijing by driving a wedge between the two powers.

“Washington is offering Moscow selective access to energy cooperation as leverage to secure concessions on Ukraine while also countering China’s influence,” one source told Reuters.

