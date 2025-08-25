World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump: Putin Refuses Talks With Zelensky Due to Personal Dislike

World

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky simply because he does not like him. Trump described the ongoing war as a matter of personal animosity and promised to bring the conflict to an end.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from Washington D.C, United States, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Donald Trump

When asked by a journalist why Putin does not want to meet Zelensky, Trump replied bluntly: He doesn’t like him. He doesn’t like him.

The president also announced that the U.S. is no longer spending money on Ukraine, stressing that all negotiations concerning weapons procurement for Kyiv’s armed forces are now conducted through NATO.

Trump: War is a Personal Conflict

Trump characterized the Russia-Ukraine war as a personal conflict, explaining: And one of the problems that I thought would be the easiest, honestly, turned out to be Russia and Ukraine. But as it turned out, it’s tied to a very serious personality conflict. It’s one of those things. But in the end, we will stop it.

Security Guarantees Still Undecided

Asked about future security guarantees for Kyiv, Trump said details had not yet been discussed: We don’t know what the security guarantees will be, because we haven’t discussed specifics yet. We’ll see.

He added that European nations would provide Ukraine with substantial security guarantees, as they are geographically closer, while the U.S. would support Europe without clarifying how.

Trump’s Strategic Approach

According to Politico, Trump has long viewed Russia as holding the upper hand in the conflict, urging a more cautious approach toward Moscow. In contrast, he believes Ukraine’s heavy reliance on U.S. military aid and intelligence allows Washington to exert pressure on Kyiv to accept a deal.

One source told the outlet there are concerns that Trump may lose interest in the peace process if results are not achieved quickly.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
US Halts Intelligence Sharing on Ukraine, Signaling Shift Toward Russia
Americas
US Halts Intelligence Sharing on Ukraine, Signaling Shift Toward Russia
Ethnic Tensions Emerge After Footballer’s Death in Moscow Region Street Fight
Hotspots and Incidents
Ethnic Tensions Emerge After Footballer’s Death in Moscow Region Street Fight Видео 
Popular
Russian Mountaineer Stranded at 7,200 Meters Declared Impossible to Save

The rescue campaign for Russian climber Natalia Nagovitsyna, stranded on Kyrgyzstan’s Peak Pobeda at 7,200 meters, has officially been declared impossible and called off

Russian Mountaineer Stranded at 7,200 Meters Declared Impossible to Save
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
Ethnic Tensions Emerge After Footballer’s Death in Moscow Region Street Fight
Rare Summer Snowfall Hits St. Petersburg in Late August
Friedrich Merz: Germany Can No Longer Afford Its Social Security System Lyuba Lulko Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan Oleg Artyukov The Story Behind Russia’s Tricolor: National Flag Day on August 22 Dmitry Plotnikov
Tourists Lost on Kuril Islands Found Alive After Days in Harsh Weather
Senator Lindsey Graham Claims Trump May Allow Ukraine to Use Long-Range Weapons on Russia
Israeli Airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza Kills 15, Including Four Journalists
Israeli Airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza Kills 15, Including Four Journalists
Last materials
Trump: Putin Refuses Talks With Zelensky Due to Personal Dislike
From Dry to Juicy: The Best Way to Cook Perfect Cutlets
Why Running from a Wolf Is Always a Losing Battle
Friedrich Merz: Germany Can No Longer Afford Its Social Security System
Fresh Bread Every Morning: The Secret of Reviving Frozen Bread in 30 Seconds
Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan
6,300-Year-Old Mass Grave of Tortured Prisoners Unearthed in France
Senator Lindsey Graham Claims Trump May Allow Ukraine to Use Long-Range Weapons on Russia
Tourist Faces Prison in Turkey After Flagpole Dance in Cappadocia
Rare Summer Snowfall Hits St. Petersburg in Late August
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.