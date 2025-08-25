Senator Lindsey Graham Claims Trump May Allow Ukraine to Use Long-Range Weapons on Russia

According to U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, President Donald Trump is allegedly preparing to lift previous American restrictions that prevented Ukraine from using long-range weapons to strike targets in Russia, All Israel News reports.

Photo: wsmr-history.org by Армия США, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ ATACMS

Trump is preparing to remove previous U.S. limitations on launching long-range missiles against Russia for offensive actions, enabling far greater damage, Graham said. According to the senator, this measure is seen as a way to accelerate the peace process in Ukraine.

Legislative and Diplomatic Plans

The senator also announced plans to introduce legislation next month designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Earlier, Graham emphasized that Trump should convince Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would destroy Russia's economy if the Ukraine conflict continues, which could include secondary sanctions against countries importing Russian energy resources.

Broader Implications

If implemented, lifting the restrictions on long-range weapons could significantly escalate the conflict while signaling a shift in U.S. policy toward a more aggressive stance. Observers note that such a move would also carry major geopolitical and economic consequences.