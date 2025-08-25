World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Senator Lindsey Graham Claims Trump May Allow Ukraine to Use Long-Range Weapons on Russia

World

According to U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, President Donald Trump is allegedly preparing to lift previous American restrictions that prevented Ukraine from using long-range weapons to strike targets in Russia, All Israel News reports.

ATACMS
Photo: wsmr-history.org by Армия США, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
ATACMS

Trump is preparing to remove previous U.S. limitations on launching long-range missiles against Russia for offensive actions, enabling far greater damage, Graham said. According to the senator, this measure is seen as a way to accelerate the peace process in Ukraine.

Legislative and Diplomatic Plans

The senator also announced plans to introduce legislation next month designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Earlier, Graham emphasized that Trump should convince Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would destroy Russia's economy if the Ukraine conflict continues, which could include secondary sanctions against countries importing Russian energy resources.

Broader Implications

If implemented, lifting the restrictions on long-range weapons could significantly escalate the conflict while signaling a shift in U.S. policy toward a more aggressive stance. Observers note that such a move would also carry major geopolitical and economic consequences.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Gaza Declared in Catastrophic Hunger Phase: Israel Responds
Hotspots and Incidents
Gaza Declared in Catastrophic Hunger Phase: Israel Responds
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
Hotspots and Incidents
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
Russian Mountaineer Stranded at 7,200 Meters Declared Impossible to Save
Society
Russian Mountaineer Stranded at 7,200 Meters Declared Impossible to Save Видео 
Popular
Russian Mountaineer Stranded at 7,200 Meters Declared Impossible to Save

The rescue campaign for Russian climber Natalia Nagovitsyna, stranded on Kyrgyzstan’s Peak Pobeda at 7,200 meters, has officially been declared impossible and called off

Russian Mountaineer Stranded at 7,200 Meters Declared Impossible to Save
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
Ethnic Tensions Emerge After Footballer’s Death in Moscow Region Street Fight
Tourists Lost on Kuril Islands Found Alive After Days in Harsh Weather
US Halts Intelligence Sharing on Ukraine, Signaling Shift Toward Russia Lyuba Lulko The Story Behind Russia’s Tricolor: National Flag Day on August 22 Dmitry Plotnikov Trump Angrily Rebukes Ukraine’s Attack on Druzhba Pipeline in Letter to Orbán Oleg Artyukov
Neck Cracking Brings Only Temporary Relief but Serious Long-Term Damage
Russian Swimmer Missing During Bosphorus Cross-Continental Race
Israeli Airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza Kills 15, Including Four Journalists
Israeli Airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza Kills 15, Including Four Journalists
Last materials
Tourist Faces Prison in Turkey After Flagpole Dance in Cappadocia
Rare Summer Snowfall Hits St. Petersburg in Late August
Israeli Airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza Kills 15, Including Four Journalists
Russian Mountaineer Stranded at 7,200 Meters Declared Impossible to Save
Neck Cracking Brings Only Temporary Relief but Serious Long-Term Damage
Tourists Lost on Kuril Islands Found Alive After Days in Harsh Weather
Russian Swimmer Missing During Bosphorus Cross-Continental Race
Ethnic Tensions Emerge After Footballer’s Death in Moscow Region Street Fight
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
Gaza Declared in Catastrophic Hunger Phase: Israel Responds
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.