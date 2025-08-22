World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky Ready to Negotiate with Putin, Urges Moscow to Set Date and Place

Zelensky Calls for Direct Meeting with Putin, Open to Trump’s Proposed Format
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared his readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging Moscow to agree on the time and place for talks. His statement came during a joint appearance with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Volodymyr Zelensky

Backing Trump’s Proposal for Talks

“Let’s talk about the date and the place. That’s all I have for now,” Zelensky said, explaining that he was responding to the wishes of US President Donald Trump. He confirmed Ukraine’s willingness to support Trump’s suggested negotiation format: beginning with a bilateral track with Russia, followed by a trilateral dialogue.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trump’s discussions with Zelensky in Washington made clear that the US expects Ukraine to adopt several principles, including rejecting NATO membership and opening territorial negotiations. Lavrov claimed that Zelensky “said ‘no’ to everything.”

“He even said ‘no,’ as I already mentioned, to repealing the law banning the Russian language. How can we meet with a man who pretends to be a leader?” — Sergey Lavrov to NBC News

Turkey and the US in Security Guarantees

Zelensky also revealed that Turkey has expressed its desire to take part in maritime security guarantees for Ukraine. “Turkey said at the last coalition meeting, very firmly: we want to be part of the security guarantees for Ukraine in the sea,” Zelensky told reporters.

He emphasized that the guarantees should resemble Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, which treats an attack on one ally as an attack on all. Such collective security, he said, is the model Ukraine seeks. He added that different nations should be responsible for security on land, in the air, and at sea.

Zelensky stressed that the United States is prepared to be part of Ukraine’s security guarantees, noting that without American support, Europe would not be able to provide the same level of assistance.

Russia’s Position and Western Proposals

After his Alaska meeting with Trump, President Putin agreed that Ukraine’s security must be ensured. However, reports from Reuters indicate that Russia opposes any deployment of Western troops in Ukraine—an option under consideration in proposed security guarantees.

Washington shares Moscow’s stance that Ukraine cannot join NATO. According to Bloomberg, Italy has instead put forward a “NATO-lite” plan under which Kyiv’s allies would be obligated to decide within 24 hours how to respond to an attack. Options under this plan could include rapid delivery of military aid, economic assistance, strengthening Ukraine’s armed forces, or imposing sanctions.

Ukraine Seeks Clear Security Architecture

Zelensky underlined the need for a “clear architecture” of security guarantees, dividing responsibilities among different partners for land, air, and sea defense. NATO Secretary General Rutte added that by the time bilateral talks with Russia begin, Ukraine will already have “the strength of friends to ensure Russia respects the agreement.”

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
