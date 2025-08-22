Lukashenko Says Russia Considered Oreshnik Strike on Ukraine’s Presidential Office

Putin Refused to Strike Kyiv with Oreshnik Missile

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin rejected proposals to use the Oreshnik missile complex against Kyiv’s Bankova Street, where the Office of the Ukrainian President is located. His remarks were reported by the Belarusian state agency BelTA.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Wadco2, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Presidential Administration of Ukraine. - Bankova Street, Kiev. - Pechersk 28 09 13 495

'Putin Said: Under No Circumstances'

“Here is insider information for you. Some in Russia had such plans, I won’t name names. Putin said: ‘Under no circumstances.’ They were ready to strike… If they had hit with Oreshnik at the so-called decision-making centers, there would have been nothing left,” Lukashenko stated.

Oreshnik Deployment in Belarus

Lukashenko previously announced that the Oreshnik missile system is expected to be stationed in Belarus by the end of 2025. The system is Russia’s only officially declared medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM). It has a maximum range of 5,500 kilometers, can reach speeds of up to Mach 10 (around 12,400 km/h or 3 km/s), and is capable of carrying a warhead of up to 1.5 tons. In nuclear configuration, it can deliver warheads with a total yield of 900 kilotons.

Background on the Missile Request

In December 2024, Lukashenko requested that Putin deploy modern Russian weapons in Belarus, including Oreshnik. Putin replied that such deployment could occur in the second half of 2025.

Zapad-2025 Military Exercises

From September 12 to 16, Belarus will host the joint Russian-Belarusian strategic exercises Zapad-2025. Invitations for certain phases have been extended to other states and organizations, including the CSTO, CIS, and SCO. The drills, held every two years alternately in Russia and Belarus, are considered the key military event of the year for both armies.

Troop Movements Ahead of the Drills

Earlier in August, the first echelon of Russian troops and equipment arrived in Belarus in preparation for the exercises. The main maneuvers of Zapad-2025 will be shifted deeper into Belarusian territory, away from the western borders, in an effort to reduce regional tensions.