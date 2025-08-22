Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed in an interview with NBC that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not currently planned.
Lavrov explained that President Putin is ready for talks only if the meeting has a “truly presidential agenda.” At present, no such framework exists, which prevents the summit from being scheduled.
According to Lavrov, the peace process is being obstructed by Ukraine. He argued that Moscow demonstrated flexibility during the recent Alaska summit between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, but Zelensky rejected every proposal.
Among the conditions dismissed by the Ukrainian leader, Lavrov listed Ukraine’s refusal to abandon its NATO membership ambitions, its rejection of territorial discussions, and its unwillingness to lift bans on the use of the Russian language.
Washington has admitted to its double standards in applying the principle of "inviolability of borders," signaling a major shift in U.S. foreign policy exceptions.