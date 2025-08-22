World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lavrov: Zelensky Rejected Flexibility Shown at Trump-Putin Alaska Summit

Lavrov Says Putin Ready to Meet Zelensky If Real Agenda Exists
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed in an interview with NBC that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not currently planned.

Sergei Lavrov
Photo: flickr.com by Государственный департамент США, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Sergei Lavrov

Putin Demands a Clear Agenda

Lavrov explained that President Putin is ready for talks only if the meeting has a “truly presidential agenda.” At present, no such framework exists, which prevents the summit from being scheduled.

Ukraine Accused of Blocking Peace

According to Lavrov, the peace process is being obstructed by Ukraine. He argued that Moscow demonstrated flexibility during the recent Alaska summit between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, but Zelensky rejected every proposal.

Conditions Rejected by Zelensky

Among the conditions dismissed by the Ukrainian leader, Lavrov listed Ukraine’s refusal to abandon its NATO membership ambitions, its rejection of territorial discussions, and its unwillingness to lift bans on the use of the Russian language.

