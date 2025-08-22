World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moscow: Deployment of Norwegian Troops Near Russia Raises Arctic Tensions

Russian Embassy Warns Norway's Military Build-Up Near Border Threatens Arctic Security
The Russian Embassy in Norway has warned that the deployment of Norwegian troops near the Russian border will escalate tensions in the Arctic and pose a direct threat to Russia’s national security.

Norway landscape
Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/anieto2k/9462615553/ by Андрес Ньето Поррас is licensed under https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/en:Creative_Commons
Norway landscape

According to the embassy, the strengthening of Norway’s military capabilities—particularly strike forces—together with those of other NATO members in close proximity to strategically important Russian facilities on the Kola Peninsula “undoubtedly creates threats to our national security.”

Representatives of the Russian mission criticized what they described as Oslo’s “empty assurances” of commitment to maintaining low tension levels in the region, while simultaneously expanding its military presence alongside NATO forces.

Possible Russian Response

The diplomats stressed that the Russian Ministry of Defense will consider appropriate countermeasures in response to Norway’s actions. The embassy underlined that such steps are seen in Moscow as destabilizing for Arctic security.

Earlier, Norwegian authorities announced the formation of a new military brigade in Finnmark, the region directly bordering Russia. The move, according to Oslo, is aimed at strengthening national defense, but Moscow perceives it as a provocative measure that could deepen regional instability.

