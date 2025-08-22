Russia Signals Possible Flexibility in Peace Talks Over Parts of Ukraine

Moscow is allegedly considering a partial compromise on territorial demands in negotiations with Ukraine, though the Kremlin has not officially confirmed these claims, Reuters said.

Possible Softening of Territorial Claims

Sources cited by the agency suggest that Russia may be willing to ease its demands concerning “small parts” of the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. However, the report emphasizes that the Kremlin has so far refrained from making any official statements on the matter.

Putin’s Unchanged Strategic Demands

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly continues to insist on longstanding conditions. These include Ukraine’s abandonment of its NATO ambitions, a legally binding guarantee that the alliance will not expand further eastward, limits on the size of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, and a ban on hosting Western military contingents on Ukrainian soil.

Kyiv’s Reported Position

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Ukrainian and European officials, that Kyiv may be prepared to consider acknowledging Russia’s de facto control over newly occupied territories. However, the same sources stressed that Ukraine is not prepared to grant legal recognition of these regions as Russian territory.

Uncertain Prospects for Negotiations

While these reports suggest potential openings in the diplomatic process, both Moscow and Kyiv remain cautious, and no official compromise has been formally declared. The balance between territorial issues and broader security guarantees continues to shape the fragile outlook for any peace settlement.