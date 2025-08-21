Ukrainian National Detained in Italy Over Nord Stream Sabotage Plot

A Ukrainian citizen suspected of coordinating the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines has been arrested in Italy at Germany’s request.

Arrest Made in Rimini Following European Warrant

According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office of Germany, Italian police detained Ukrainian national Sergey K. on Wednesday evening in the Rimini region. The arrest was carried out under a European arrest warrant.

Preliminary information suggests that the suspect was involved in organizing the operation to sabotage the pipelines beneath the Baltic Sea.

Suspect Allegedly Coordinated Explosives Operation

German investigators had previously identified two individuals suspected of participating in the destruction of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. Authorities believe the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian special operations team using divers deployed from a rented yacht.

In a press release, German prosecutors stated that Sergey K. is suspected of coordinating the placement of explosive devices on the pipelines near the island of Bornholm in September 2022. He is accused of participating in a criminal group, committing acts of unconstitutional sabotage, and causing destruction of critical infrastructure.

“He and his accomplices used a sailing yacht that departed from Rostock and was rented from a German company using falsified documents,” the prosecutor’s office reported.

Background: Nord Stream Blasts Shook Europe in 2022

On the morning of September 27, 2022, the operator Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage to both of its pipelines. Sharp pressure drops were recorded, prompting immediate alerts to maritime authorities in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Russia.

At the time, the company could not estimate how long repairs would take. Investigations were launched in multiple countries, but by early 2023, official probes had not identified the culprits.

Media Reports Point to Ukrainian Civilian Team

Independent investigations by The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and Der Spiegel suggested that the sabotage was carried out by a group of Ukrainian civilians, reportedly led by former Ukrainian intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky.

According to Spiegel, a six-person team of divers — not officially linked to Ukrainian armed forces — carried out the underwater demolition using deep-sea diving equipment. Chervinsky allegedly handled the operation’s logistics and support.

The Washington Post reported that the yacht Andromeda carried only three crew members: a paratrooper commander, a skipper, and an assistant. The latter two identities remain classified for security reasons.