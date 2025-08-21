JD Vance Reveals Russia’s Territorial Demands, Ukraine’s Conditions for Peace

US Vice President: Putin-Zelensky Meeting Could Finalize Peace Deal

US Vice President JD Vance stated that the essence of the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine lies in two key demands: Russia’s interest in Ukrainian-controlled territories and Kyiv’s insistence on long-term security guarantees.

Territorial Disputes at the Heart of Negotiations

"Ukraine wants to be assured of its territorial integrity in the long run. The Russians want certain portions of territory," said Vance, clarifying that some of the areas Russia seeks are currently under Ukrainian control.

Exactly this is the essence of the negotiations. Ukrainians want security guarantees. Russians want specific territory.

— JD Vance, Vice President of the United States

Putin-Zelensky Meeting Could Advance Peace Talks

The Vice President expressed his belief that a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could accelerate the peace process and help both sides pursue their strategic objectives.

Vance described Putin as a "cautious but calculating" leader who prioritizes national interests. He also noted that in a recent phone conversation, the Russian president appeared "softer than one might expect."

Core Terms May Be Agreed Before Leaders Meet

According to Vance, the US has already received detailed outlines of the negotiation positions of both Russia and Ukraine. While not all elements are finalized, Washington is actively working through them. He suggested that the main components of a peace agreement—particularly security guarantees and territorial arrangements—could be broadly settled ahead of a Putin-Zelensky summit.

"If you follow the bureaucratic process, then yes," Vance said when asked if the basic terms of a deal could be agreed upon before the presidential meeting.

Zelensky and Putin Expected to Address Territory in Person

Zelensky has emphasized the need to directly discuss territorial issues with Putin. Meanwhile, *The New York Times* speculated that the Russian leader may agree to meet with the Ukrainian president only to "accept his capitulation."

Trump Confirms Preparations for Presidential Summit

US President Donald Trump announced that following recent discussions with European leaders and a phone call with President Putin, he has initiated preparations for a face-to-face meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.

I’ve begun preparations for a meeting between President Putin and President Zelensky at a location that is yet to be determined.

— Donald Trump, President of the United States

Trump expressed confidence that the two leaders would find common ground. He added that following the bilateral summit, trilateral talks could also be held involving all three countries.

White House Coordination Team Announced

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that coordination of the summit will be handled by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff.

"President Trump spoke by phone with President Putin, and he agreed to move to the next stage of the peace process—the organization of a meeting between President Putin and President Zelensky," Leavitt stated.