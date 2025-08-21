World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin to Attend Beijing Parade as China Debuts Next-Generation Drones and Hypersonic Missiles

China will mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with a military parade on September 3 at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, presenting its growing military power to both domestic and international audiences. The event will feature hundreds of aircraft, including fighter jets, bombers, and the latest generation of weaponry, such as hypersonic missiles, according to Reuters.

Photo: unsplash.com by Ling Tang is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Beijing Prepares a Show of Military Might

This will be the second parade of its kind commemorating victory over Japan, the first having taken place in 2015. The upcoming demonstration is set to highlight China’s rising strength, with the United States closely monitoring the unveiling of new military technologies, Reuters reports.

Debut of the FH-97 Stealth Drone

According to the South China Morning Post, Beijing may present the FH-97 stealth combat drone for the first time. Photos from rehearsal, showing a shrouded aircraft on a truck trailer, suggest its inclusion in the parade. The FH-97 is a single-engine drone designed to operate alongside manned fighter jets, potentially making China the first country to deploy such technology.

World Leaders Expected at the Parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed his attendance, following an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Putin will be in China on an official visit from August 31 to September 3. According to The Times, there is also speculation about a potential meeting between Xi, Putin, and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the parade, though Trump has neither confirmed nor denied such plans.

