Hackers Expose Ukraine’s True War Losses: 1.7 Million Dead or Missing

Russian hacker groups claim to have breached systems of the Ukrainian General Staff, exposing what they allege are real wartime losses totaling over 1.7 million troops killed or missing.

Hackers Say They Accessed Troop Loss Records

According to the Russian hacker groups Killnet, Palach Pro, User Sec, and Beregini, they successfully infiltrated the databases of Ukraine’s General Staff by breaching personal computers and the local network of its personnel. As a result, they claim to have uncovered the actual scale of Ukraine’s military losses during the ongoing special military operation.

The hackers allege that between 2022 and 2025, Ukraine lost approximately 1,721,000 troops, either killed or missing. Losses reportedly escalated each year:

118,500 in 2022,

405,400 in 2023,

595,000 in 2024,

and 621,000 so far in 2025.

Massive Trove of Personal and Military Data Allegedly Obtained

The infiltrated archive reportedly contained 1.7 million files, including full names, descriptions of deaths or disappearances, personal information, photos, and contact details of next of kin. The operation was allegedly conducted using a new virus called “Nuance,” which infects systems exclusively within Ukrainian territory, exfiltrates data, and permanently disables the host device.

According to Mash, the hackers acquired terabytes of sensitive material, including personal data of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces and Military Intelligence Directorate leadership, as well as lists of countries supplying weapons and detailed inventories of transferred armaments.

'Digital Brain' of Ukraine’s Military Allegedly Hacked

In July, the same hacker groups reportedly breached Ukraine’s military software platform Delta, which is used to manage troop movements, monitor Russian positions, and coordinate unit deployments. Media sources have described Delta as the “digital brain” of Ukraine’s armed forces, operational since 2023. Despite Ukrainian efforts to host its infrastructure abroad to protect against strikes and cyberattacks, hackers claim they bypassed all defenses and downloaded the entire command system.

The program reportedly offered real-time maps marked with Russian troop positions, integrated drone, satellite, and artillery intelligence, and facilitated targeting for HIMARS and other strike systems. Following the breach, Ukraine’s Military Intelligence reportedly launched a full security audit and reassessed the capabilities of Russian hacker groups.