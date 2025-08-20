World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Supports Collective Security Pact for Ukraine but Slams Macron’s Adventurism

Russia Calls for Reliable Security Guarantees for Ukraine With China, U.S., UK and France
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared that Moscow supports the creation of collective and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine with the participation of major global powers, including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.

Sergey Lavrov
Photo: kremlin.ru by Михаил Терещенко, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Sergey Lavrov

Russia’s Position on Security Guarantees

“As for reports that the United Kingdom, France, and Germany want to develop collective security guarantees, we are in favor of such guarantees being truly reliable,” Lavrov stated, stressing that Russia supports robust mechanisms rather than symbolic agreements.

Lavrov Criticizes Macron’s Approach

The minister also sharply criticized the policy of French President Emmanuel Macron, describing it as both adventurous and confrontational. According to Lavrov, Macron’s insistence on continuing the conflict does not resonate with the current administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“It is good that this absolutely adventurous and confrontational position, a stance supporting the continuation of war, finds no understanding in the current administration of the United States,”
Lavrov remarked.

Macron Rejects Elements of Peace Deal

Earlier, Macron rejected one of the proposed provisions of a peace agreement on Ukraine, specifically the reduction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces following the end of the conflict. He also insisted on the deployment of so-called deterrence forces from European armies on Ukrainian territory as a mandatory condition.

