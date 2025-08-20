Ten Nations Ready to Send Troops to Ukraine Under Post-War Security Deal

Up to ten countries are prepared to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a post-war security framework, according to sources familiar with the discussions. On August 19, European representatives held talks on the possible deployment of British and French soldiers once the conflict concludes.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Pvt. Randy Wren, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ NATO troops

European Troop Commitments

According to Bloomberg, the developing security package for Ukraine envisions initial assistance in training and reinforcement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by a “multinational group” consisting mainly of European military personnel. Both the United Kingdom and France are reportedly ready to send “hundreds” of soldiers. Another component of the plan includes U.S. support in intelligence sharing, border monitoring, weapons deliveries, and potentially air defense systems.

Sources cited by *The Guardian* also suggested that London is prepared to send troops as part of a so-called “coalition of the willing” to support Ukraine’s air and naval defenses—though not to the front line.

Trump Rules Out U.S. Troops

U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized that Washington has no plans to deploy American troops to Ukraine. However, he acknowledged that France and Germany are considering sending their own contingents. According to Trump, such steps should not complicate relations with Russia. The American president reiterated that security guarantees for Kyiv cannot include NATO membership, but suggested the U.S. would support alternative mechanisms.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified the shift in Washington’s military policy toward Ukraine.

“We no longer give Ukraine weapons. We no longer give Ukraine money,”

Rubio declared, stressing that now Ukraine purchases arms while European countries foot the bill through NATO programs.

Russia’s Response

Russia reacted sharply to reports of potential European deployments. Andrei Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee, warned that if France or Germany send troops to Ukraine, Russia will consider them enemy combatants.

“If they are going to station troops in Ukraine and Trump will be helping them, this will not be a third party. It will be an enemy side subject to destruction,”

Kolesnik stated.

He added that Western negotiators’ words often differ from their actions, and stressed that Russia must act solely in line with its own interests and conditions.