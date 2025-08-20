World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Warns France and Germany: Troops in Ukraine Will Be Treated as Enemies

Ten Nations Ready to Send Troops to Ukraine Under Post-War Security Deal
World

Up to ten countries are prepared to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a post-war security framework, according to sources familiar with the discussions. On August 19, European representatives held talks on the possible deployment of British and French soldiers once the conflict concludes.

NATO troops
Photo: dvidshub.net by Pvt. Randy Wren, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
NATO troops

European Troop Commitments

According to Bloomberg, the developing security package for Ukraine envisions initial assistance in training and reinforcement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by a “multinational group” consisting mainly of European military personnel. Both the United Kingdom and France are reportedly ready to send “hundreds” of soldiers. Another component of the plan includes U.S. support in intelligence sharing, border monitoring, weapons deliveries, and potentially air defense systems.

Sources cited by *The Guardian* also suggested that London is prepared to send troops as part of a so-called “coalition of the willing” to support Ukraine’s air and naval defenses—though not to the front line.

Trump Rules Out U.S. Troops

U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized that Washington has no plans to deploy American troops to Ukraine. However, he acknowledged that France and Germany are considering sending their own contingents. According to Trump, such steps should not complicate relations with Russia. The American president reiterated that security guarantees for Kyiv cannot include NATO membership, but suggested the U.S. would support alternative mechanisms.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified the shift in Washington’s military policy toward Ukraine.

“We no longer give Ukraine weapons. We no longer give Ukraine money,”

Rubio declared, stressing that now Ukraine purchases arms while European countries foot the bill through NATO programs.

Russia’s Response

Russia reacted sharply to reports of potential European deployments. Andrei Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee, warned that if France or Germany send troops to Ukraine, Russia will consider them enemy combatants.

“If they are going to station troops in Ukraine and Trump will be helping them, this will not be a third party. It will be an enemy side subject to destruction,”

Kolesnik stated.

He added that Western negotiators’ words often differ from their actions, and stressed that Russia must act solely in line with its own interests and conditions.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russian Fighters Storm Ukrainian Positions on Captured NATO M113 with US and Russian Flags
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Fighters Storm Ukrainian Positions on Captured NATO M113 with US and Russian Flags Видео 
Switzerland Offers to Host Putin–Zelensky Peace Talks, Promises Legal Immunity for Putin
World
Switzerland Offers to Host Putin–Zelensky Peace Talks, Promises Legal Immunity for Putin
Hungary Slams Ukraine for Striking Druzhba Oil Pipeline
World
Hungary Slams Ukraine for Striking Druzhba Oil Pipeline
Popular
Photos Published of Ukrainian Fighters Who Entered Bryansk Region with Gunshot Head Wounds

A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group penetrated deep into Russia’s Bryansk region but was intercepted, leaving three dead and three captured, including their special operations commander.

Ukrainian Saboteurs Walk 40 km into Russia Only to Get Bullet Holes to Their Heads
Lavrov Denies Cash Payment Problems at Alaska Summit with Trump
Moscow Responds to Rubio’s Claim of Sanctions Trouble at Alaska Summit
Trump Cuts Off von der Leyen During Heated Ukraine Peace Talks in Washington
Trump on Ukraine Deal: "A Lot of Land" in Exchange, Crimea and NATO Off the Table
Chuck Mangione – Greatness Walks Alone Guy Somerset The Alaska Sale: Why Russia Sold It to the United States and How the Deal Is Viewed 158 Years Later Andrey Mihayloff American Hubris and the Fragmenting World Order Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Putin Invites Zelensky to Moscow
Lavrov: Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya Were Never About Land Grab
Trump Interrupts White House Meeting with Zelensky and European Leaders for 40 Minutes to Call Putin
Trump Interrupts White House Meeting with Zelensky and European Leaders for 40 Minutes to Call Putin
Last materials
Former Russian MP Accused of Selling Secrets to U.S. for $45 Million
Ukrainian Commander Syrsky Secretly Paid for His Father’s Treatment in Moscow
Ukrainian Saboteurs Walk 40 km into Russia Only to Get Bullet Holes to Their Heads
Russian Woman Climber Trapped for Seven Days on Peak Pobeda After Breaking Leg
Lavrov Denies Cash Payment Problems at Alaska Summit with Trump
Putin Suggests Hosting Zelensky in Moscow Following White House Summit
Hangover Recovery: Best Tips for Beating Alcohol Aftereffects
Arabica Coffee Futures Hit Two-Month High on Brazil Weather Concerns
Trump Says Ukraine Will Receive "A Lot of Land" but Rules Out Crimea and NATO Membership
European Defense Stocks Plunge After Trump-Zelensky-EU Meeting Boosts Market Confidence
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.