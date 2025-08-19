Putin Invites Zelensky to Moscow

Putin Suggests Hosting Zelensky in Moscow Following White House Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed holding a direct meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow, according to BFMTV citing Agence France-Presse (AFP).

“According to sources close to the situation, Vladimir Putin proposed to Volodymyr Zelensky to meet in Moscow,” the report stated.

White House Talks with Trump and Zelensky

On August 18, a meeting took place at the White House between U.S. President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky. The talks also included several European leaders, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Trump-Putin Conversation

Following the White House discussions, Donald Trump held separate talks with Vladimir Putin. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, both leaders expressed support for holding direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.