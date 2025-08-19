World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump on Ukraine Deal: "A Lot of Land" in Exchange, Crimea and NATO Off the Table

Trump Says Ukraine Will Receive "A Lot of Land" but Rules Out Crimea and NATO Membership
World

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Ukraine would receive "a lot of land" under a potential settlement of the conflict, but made clear that neither the return of Crimea nor NATO membership is possible.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump

Crimea and NATO Membership Impossible

Speaking on Fox News, Trump emphasized that Kyiv’s claims to Crimea and aspirations for NATO accession are off the table. He did not specify what territories he meant by "a lot of land," leaving the details open to interpretation.

Ukraine as a Buffer State

The president added that he has always regarded Ukraine as a buffer zone between Russia and Europe. He further noted that leaders of the European Union have expressed understanding of Kyiv’s need to cede some territory to Moscow in order to reach a settlement.

Macron on Trump’s Shift

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that European leaders had managed to shift Trump’s approach to the Ukraine conflict since his return to the White House. According to Macron, Trump’s main change was acknowledging the necessity of providing Ukraine with security guarantees. The French leader stressed that this became possible largely due to the unity of European nations supporting Kyiv.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
