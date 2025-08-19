Trump on Ukraine Deal: "A Lot of Land" in Exchange, Crimea and NATO Off the Table

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Ukraine would receive "a lot of land" under a potential settlement of the conflict, but made clear that neither the return of Crimea nor NATO membership is possible.
Speaking on Fox News, Trump emphasized that Kyiv’s claims to Crimea and aspirations for NATO accession are off the table. He did not specify what territories he meant by "a lot of land," leaving the details open to interpretation.
The president added that he has always regarded Ukraine as a buffer zone between Russia and Europe. He further noted that leaders of the European Union have expressed understanding of Kyiv’s need to cede some territory to Moscow in order to reach a settlement.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that European leaders had managed to shift Trump’s approach to the Ukraine conflict since his return to the White House. According to Macron, Trump’s main change was acknowledging the necessity of providing Ukraine with security guarantees. The French leader stressed that this became possible largely due to the unity of European nations supporting Kyiv.
Ukraine is reportedly prepared to acknowledge Russia’s de facto control of new territories while refusing legal recognition, as President Zelensky meets Donald Trump at the White House to discuss peace and security