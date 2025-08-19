World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Defense Giants Leonardo, Saab, Rheinmetall See Stock Declines Amid Positive Summit Signals

European Defense Stocks Plunge After Trump-Zelensky-EU Meeting Boosts Market Confidence
World

European defense companies’ shares tumbled as investors reacted positively to the US-Ukraine-EU summit, signaling optimism about security assurances and reduced immediate demand for arms.

Stock exchange
Photo: flickr.com by Rafael Matsunaga, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Stock exchange

Defense Stocks Drop Across Europe

On Tuesday afternoon trading, major European defense companies posted sharp declines, standing in contrast to broader market gains. According to CNBC data:

  • German tank component manufacturer Renk fell 6.97% to €57.8 on Deutsche Börse Xetra.
  • Italian defense giant Leonardo dropped 7.28% to €45.72 on Euronext Milan.
  • Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab slid 6.27% to 499.4 SEK on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.
  • German arms producer Rheinmetall lost 4.4%, trading at €1575.5 on Deutsche Börse Xetra.
  • French aerospace group Dassault Aviation declined 3.02% to €269.4 on Euronext Paris.

In contrast, the European STOXX 600 index gained 0.51%, reaching 556.82 points, showing that defense stocks were moving against the general market trend.

Trump Hails Talks as “Very Good”

US President Donald Trump described the Washington meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders as “very good.” According to Trump, the main outcome was an agreement that European countries will provide Ukraine with security guarantees in coordination with the United States. He also confirmed preparations for a direct meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.

Market Analysts See Cautious Optimism

Rabobank’s Head of Macroeconomic Strategy, Elwin de Groot, commented on the market moves, noting that investors viewed the summit outcome as a “positive story.”

“This is a rather modest but positive reaction... yet, there remain many questions about how much growth potential markets really have, given the ongoing economic challenges, especially in Europe,” said de Groot.

Focus Shifts to Federal Reserve Symposium

Looking ahead, Reuters highlighted that investor attention is turning to the upcoming US Federal Reserve symposium in Jackson Hole, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to deliver key economic forecasts later this week.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
How to Make Thick Homemade Tomato Juice the Old-Fashioned Way
Recipes & Food
How to Make Thick Homemade Tomato Juice the Old-Fashioned Way
Astronomers Capture 'Eye of Sauron' Plasma Jet from Blazar 10 Billion Light-Years Away
Science
Astronomers Capture 'Eye of Sauron' Plasma Jet from Blazar 10 Billion Light-Years Away
Zelensky Ready to Meet Putin “In Any Format” Without Preconditions
World
Zelensky Ready to Meet Putin “In Any Format” Without Preconditions
Popular
Zelensky Prepares Ukraine's Capitulation Disguised as Diplomatic Success

Ukraine is reportedly prepared to acknowledge Russia’s de facto control of new territories while refusing legal recognition, as President Zelensky meets Donald Trump at the White House to discuss peace and security

Ukrainian Delegation Brings Large Map to the White House to Draw New Borders
Russian Fighters Storm Ukrainian Positions on Captured NATO M113 with US and Russian Flags
Video Shows Russian Fighters Driving Captured NATO M113 with US and Russian Flags
SOCAR Oil Depot Burns for Hours as Russian Forces Attack Azerbaijani Energy Facility
New Ukrainian Missile Flamingo Raises Questions of Foreign Origin
Chuck Mangione – Greatness Walks Alone Guy Somerset The Alaska Sale: Why Russia Sold It to the United States and How the Deal Is Viewed 158 Years Later Andrey Mihayloff American Hubris and the Fragmenting World Order Nancy O'Brien Simpson
From Isolation to Equal Partner: Putin Treated as Major Power Leader in Alaska Talks
Putin Changes Speech During Alaska Press Conference, Puts Four Pages Aside
Hungary and Ukraine Clash Over Oil Supply Halt After Alleged Pipeline Attack
Hungary and Ukraine Clash Over Oil Supply Halt After Alleged Pipeline Attack
Last materials
Putin–Zelensky Meeting May Be Held in Hungary Amid Debate Over Neutral Venue
Lavrov: Russia Never Sought Territorial Conquest, Only Protection of Russian People
Switzerland Offers to Host Putin–Zelensky Peace Talks, Promises Legal Immunity for Putin
Trump Interrupts von der Leyen Over Accusations of Russia Kidnapping Ukrainian Children
Zelensky Ready to Meet Putin “In Any Format” Without Preconditions
White House Summit: Trump, Zelensky, EU Leaders and a Fateful Call to Moscow
Chuck Mangione – Greatness Walks Alone
Ukrainian Delegation Brings Large Map to the White House to Draw New Borders
How to Make Thick Homemade Tomato Juice the Old-Fashioned Way
Should You Put Ice in Wine? Experts Reveal the Truth
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.