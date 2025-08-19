European defense companies’ shares tumbled as investors reacted positively to the US-Ukraine-EU summit, signaling optimism about security assurances and reduced immediate demand for arms.
On Tuesday afternoon trading, major European defense companies posted sharp declines, standing in contrast to broader market gains. According to CNBC data:
In contrast, the European STOXX 600 index gained 0.51%, reaching 556.82 points, showing that defense stocks were moving against the general market trend.
US President Donald Trump described the Washington meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders as “very good.” According to Trump, the main outcome was an agreement that European countries will provide Ukraine with security guarantees in coordination with the United States. He also confirmed preparations for a direct meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.
Rabobank’s Head of Macroeconomic Strategy, Elwin de Groot, commented on the market moves, noting that investors viewed the summit outcome as a “positive story.”
“This is a rather modest but positive reaction... yet, there remain many questions about how much growth potential markets really have, given the ongoing economic challenges, especially in Europe,” said de Groot.
Looking ahead, Reuters highlighted that investor attention is turning to the upcoming US Federal Reserve symposium in Jackson Hole, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to deliver key economic forecasts later this week.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Ukraine is reportedly prepared to acknowledge Russia’s de facto control of new territories while refusing legal recognition, as President Zelensky meets Donald Trump at the White House to discuss peace and security