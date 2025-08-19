Hungary, Rome, or Geneva? Possible Locations for Putin–Zelensky Talks Revealed

Putin–Zelensky Meeting May Be Held in Hungary Amid Debate Over Neutral Venue

A high-stakes meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky could take place in Hungary, according to reports from Reuters. The development comes as Europe and the U.S. weigh multiple neutral venues for landmark peace talks expected in the coming weeks.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vladimir Putin

Hungary Considered as a Possible Host

According to a senior U.S. administration official cited by Reuters, Budapest is being discussed as a possible site for the bilateral talks. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also confirmed that negotiations between the two presidents are expected within the next two weeks.

However, Hungarian journalist and editor-in-chief of moszkvater.com, Gabor Stier, expressed doubts about Hungary as a viable location. He argued that the choice would be “unacceptable” for both Moscow and Kyiv since Hungary is a NATO and EU member state. Stier suggested instead that Istanbul or Saudi Arabia would be more realistic options.

“I don’t believe Budapest will host the meeting — it is unacceptable for Ukraine and also for Russia. Yes, Hungary is pragmatic toward Moscow, but it is part of NATO and the EU, which is symbolically important,” Stier emphasized.

Other Venues Under Consideration

Reports from Sky News indicate that both the U.S. and the European Union are evaluating several European venues. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has proposed Rome or the Vatican, while French President Emmanuel Macron voiced support for Geneva. Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump are said to favor Geneva as well.

Macron partially confirmed these discussions in an interview with TF1, stating that a round of Russian-Ukrainian presidential-level negotiations could take place in Switzerland.

“Perhaps Switzerland — I support Geneva. Or it could be another country. Last time, consultations were held in Turkey, in Istanbul,” Macron remarked, adding that Paris is not an option as the situation requires a neutral state.

The Guardian noted that potential venues are limited due to the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Putin. This excludes Western nations such as Finland, Switzerland, Austria, Iceland, Malta, France, Spain, and the UK, all of which historically hosted U.S.-Soviet summits.

Trump Steps Up Preparations

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has already begun preparations for a potential meeting between Putin and Zelensky. Writing on Truth Social, Trump announced that Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steven Witkoff will coordinate with Moscow and Kyiv.

Zelensky claimed that Russia requested the meeting through the U.S. administration and confirmed his readiness for “any format” with Putin. Following the bilateral talks, discussions are expected to shift toward a possible trilateral summit including Trump himself.

“The mere fact that Putin says: ‘Of course, I will meet Zelensky,’ is already significant. It doesn’t mean they will leave the room as friends or with a peace deal, but the fact that they start talking is important,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed.

While the exact date has not yet been set, Chancellor Merz reiterated that the meeting should take place within the next two weeks. Axios journalist Barak Ravid also suggested that Trump aims to secure the Putin–Zelensky summit before the end of August.