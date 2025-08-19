World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Hungary, Rome, or Geneva? Possible Locations for Putin–Zelensky Talks Revealed

Putin–Zelensky Meeting May Be Held in Hungary Amid Debate Over Neutral Venue
World

A high-stakes meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky could take place in Hungary, according to reports from Reuters. The development comes as Europe and the U.S. weigh multiple neutral venues for landmark peace talks expected in the coming weeks.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vladimir Putin

Hungary Considered as a Possible Host

According to a senior U.S. administration official cited by Reuters, Budapest is being discussed as a possible site for the bilateral talks. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also confirmed that negotiations between the two presidents are expected within the next two weeks.

However, Hungarian journalist and editor-in-chief of moszkvater.com, Gabor Stier, expressed doubts about Hungary as a viable location. He argued that the choice would be “unacceptable” for both Moscow and Kyiv since Hungary is a NATO and EU member state. Stier suggested instead that Istanbul or Saudi Arabia would be more realistic options.

“I don’t believe Budapest will host the meeting — it is unacceptable for Ukraine and also for Russia. Yes, Hungary is pragmatic toward Moscow, but it is part of NATO and the EU, which is symbolically important,” Stier emphasized.

Other Venues Under Consideration

Reports from Sky News indicate that both the U.S. and the European Union are evaluating several European venues. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has proposed Rome or the Vatican, while French President Emmanuel Macron voiced support for Geneva. Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump are said to favor Geneva as well.

Macron partially confirmed these discussions in an interview with TF1, stating that a round of Russian-Ukrainian presidential-level negotiations could take place in Switzerland.

“Perhaps Switzerland — I support Geneva. Or it could be another country. Last time, consultations were held in Turkey, in Istanbul,” Macron remarked, adding that Paris is not an option as the situation requires a neutral state.

The Guardian noted that potential venues are limited due to the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Putin. This excludes Western nations such as Finland, Switzerland, Austria, Iceland, Malta, France, Spain, and the UK, all of which historically hosted U.S.-Soviet summits.

Trump Steps Up Preparations

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has already begun preparations for a potential meeting between Putin and Zelensky. Writing on Truth Social, Trump announced that Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steven Witkoff will coordinate with Moscow and Kyiv.

Zelensky claimed that Russia requested the meeting through the U.S. administration and confirmed his readiness for “any format” with Putin. Following the bilateral talks, discussions are expected to shift toward a possible trilateral summit including Trump himself.

“The mere fact that Putin says: ‘Of course, I will meet Zelensky,’ is already significant. It doesn’t mean they will leave the room as friends or with a peace deal, but the fact that they start talking is important,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed.

While the exact date has not yet been set, Chancellor Merz reiterated that the meeting should take place within the next two weeks. Axios journalist Barak Ravid also suggested that Trump aims to secure the Putin–Zelensky summit before the end of August.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
How to Make Thick Homemade Tomato Juice the Old-Fashioned Way
Recipes & Food
How to Make Thick Homemade Tomato Juice the Old-Fashioned Way
Astronomers Capture 'Eye of Sauron' Plasma Jet from Blazar 10 Billion Light-Years Away
Science
Astronomers Capture 'Eye of Sauron' Plasma Jet from Blazar 10 Billion Light-Years Away
Zelensky Ready to Meet Putin “In Any Format” Without Preconditions
World
Zelensky Ready to Meet Putin “In Any Format” Without Preconditions
Popular
Zelensky Prepares Ukraine's Capitulation Disguised as Diplomatic Success

Ukraine is reportedly prepared to acknowledge Russia’s de facto control of new territories while refusing legal recognition, as President Zelensky meets Donald Trump at the White House to discuss peace and security

Ukrainian Delegation Brings Large Map to the White House to Draw New Borders
Russian Fighters Storm Ukrainian Positions on Captured NATO M113 with US and Russian Flags
Video Shows Russian Fighters Driving Captured NATO M113 with US and Russian Flags
SOCAR Oil Depot Burns for Hours as Russian Forces Attack Azerbaijani Energy Facility
New Ukrainian Missile Flamingo Raises Questions of Foreign Origin
Chuck Mangione – Greatness Walks Alone Guy Somerset The Alaska Sale: Why Russia Sold It to the United States and How the Deal Is Viewed 158 Years Later Andrey Mihayloff American Hubris and the Fragmenting World Order Nancy O'Brien Simpson
From Isolation to Equal Partner: Putin Treated as Major Power Leader in Alaska Talks
Putin Changes Speech During Alaska Press Conference, Puts Four Pages Aside
Hungary and Ukraine Clash Over Oil Supply Halt After Alleged Pipeline Attack
Hungary and Ukraine Clash Over Oil Supply Halt After Alleged Pipeline Attack
Last materials
Putin–Zelensky Meeting May Be Held in Hungary Amid Debate Over Neutral Venue
Lavrov: Russia Never Sought Territorial Conquest, Only Protection of Russian People
Switzerland Offers to Host Putin–Zelensky Peace Talks, Promises Legal Immunity for Putin
Trump Interrupts von der Leyen Over Accusations of Russia Kidnapping Ukrainian Children
Zelensky Ready to Meet Putin “In Any Format” Without Preconditions
White House Summit: Trump, Zelensky, EU Leaders and a Fateful Call to Moscow
Chuck Mangione – Greatness Walks Alone
Ukrainian Delegation Brings Large Map to the White House to Draw New Borders
How to Make Thick Homemade Tomato Juice the Old-Fashioned Way
Should You Put Ice in Wine? Experts Reveal the Truth
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.